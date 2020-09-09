The COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased need among many nonprofit organizations in New Braunfels and the surrounding area, while arts organizations and others were forced to scale back or cancel their activities.
With The Big Give, South Central Texas’ 24-hour day of online giving to support the nonprofit agencies, which occurs on Thursday, residents can help those organizations maintain their operations and fill those gaps in funding.
During the event, individuals can give as little as $10 to any participating organization by visiting www.thebiggivesa.org. The giving day kicked off at midnight on Thursday and runs through 11:59 p.m.
Scott McAninch, CEO of the San Antonio-based Nonprofit Council, which runs the event, said a recent survey showed that local and area nonprofits have lost between 20 and 40 percent of their general operating budget since March because of the pandemic.
“There is an incredible need going on in the nonprofit community,” McAninch said. “Fundraising events continued to be canceled or have not happened since the pandemic shut (everything) down.”
The annual event was postponed from its initial March date, he said.
More than $4.7 million was raised in 2019 for the 545 participating organizations, and over $25 million has been raised for area nonprofits since the Big Give began in 2014.
“There’s a lot of unemployment,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who are hurting right now, and those people are being supported by nonprofits in our community. The Big Give is not only a platform to donate money to these nonprofits, it’s also to showcase nonprofits and what they do for our community and individuals who reside here that are in need. The needs are increasing 10-fold since all of this began in March, but funding is not necessarily pacing with those increases in services.”
Some of local participants this year include Communities In Schools South Central Texas, River City Advocacy & Counseling Center, RecoveryWerks!, Lifeguards: a fund for rescuing teens, Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels, League of Women Voters of the Comal Area, The Arc of the Hill Country, The Salvation Army - New Braunfels, Hope Hospice, New Braunfels Christian Ministries, Rock Haus Foundation, Friends of New Braunfels Public Library, Connections Individual and Family Services, Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation, Headwaters at the Comal, EdenHill Communities, Howard Payne University New Braunfels, Comal County Habitat for Humanity, STEPS Solutions That Equip People for Success, Crisis Center of Comal County, CASA of Central Texas and HSNBA.
Area participants also include New Braunfels Community Cat Coalition, Door of Hope Counseling Center, Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County, South Texas CattleWomen, Family Life Center, Texas Master Naturalist Lindheimer Chapter, CRRC of Canyon Lake, Inc., Friends of the Tye Preston Memorial Library, Mid-Texas Symphony,
The Big Give is sponsored by the McKenna Foundation and other organizations. For a complete list of participating nonprofit organizations, visit www.thebiggivesa.org.
