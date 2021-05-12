Comal County reported enough COVID-19 recoveries to drive its active case count downward on Wednesday and its first May death, with health officials saying a New Braunfels man in his 70s died in a city hospital on May 10.
It's the third death the county has reported this week, with the other two dating back to April. There have now been 320 deaths since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.
Health officials added 63 recoveries and 45 additional cases on Wednesday, with 23 of the cases backlogged and 22 new, with 21 confirmed and 24 probable.
The county's active case count dropped from 351 to 338 with six of those patients hospitalized. That's the first significant active case count drop since April 23 when it dropped from 233 to 219. Since that date it's climbed steadily back over 300 at the start of May.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with four in intensive care and one on a ventilator. That's down from 13 reported on Tuesday.
Regional hospital use also continues to remain low, with the percentage of hospital beds used by COVID patients in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties standing at 3.68%.
The county's seven-day positivity rates continued to move slightly higher, with the slower molecular test moving from 4.39% to 4.55% while the quicker antigen rest moving from 4.65% to 5.03%.
Vaccination efforts continue across the state and in Comal County.
The Comal County Health Department, which administers the Moderna vaccine, has appointments available for vaccination for those 18 and older online at www.mycomalcounty.com .
Most doctor's offices, pharmacies and some grocery stores are also offering vaccinations, including the Pfizer vaccine which is eligible for those who are as young as 16, with walk-in vaccinations becoming increasingly common.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.44% of eligible Comal County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 39.11% are fully vaccinated.
In neighboring Guadalupe County, 44.53% of eligible residents has had at least one shot, while 34.14% are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, 51.35% of those eligible have received at least one shot, while 39.44% are fully vaccinated.
