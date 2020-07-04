Darkness suspended the search for a 25-year-old man who first responders believed drowned in Canyon Lake on Saturday.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter, whose crews arrived alongside Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens around 4 p.m. He said his crew, who were without divers, wrapped the recovery effort around 8:45 p.m.
“The dive team will be coming in the morning to help in the search,” Brinkkoeter said. “There have been no changes (since earlier).”
Brinkkoeter was on Marine 53, the department’s rescue boat equipped with sonar, but at 6:45 p.m. had little information about the indictment or the missing man — who he was with and who called for help.
Brinkkoeter said the search was concentrated in the Party Cove area close to Boat Ramp No. 7, down from the intersection of Ledgerock Drive and Canyon Edge and where the Guadalupe River meets the west end of the lake.
Brinkkoeter said calls were placed to dive teams in New Braunfels, 26 miles away, and other areas but had not arrived on scene. He said New Braunfels Fire Department divers will be joining his crew when the search resumes before 9 a.m. Sunday.
If confirmed, the incident would be the fourth water-related death this year — and the second confirmed at the lake since May 18, when Jhonatan Zavaleta, 25, of Houston, drowned while swimming in the lake near Comal Park.
On June 7, Chad Aaron Maples, 40, of Arlington died while swimming in the Guadalupe River near Cypress Bend Park in the 500 block of South Peace Avenue in New Braunfels. On May 30, Devon Walton, 22, of Houston, died while tubing with friends on the Comal River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.