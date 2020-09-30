It’s good to know that, even surrounded by some of the most bizarre circumstances the area has ever seen, some things remain resistant to change.
This Friday will mark the 108th all-time edition of the Guadalupe River Bowl game between New Braunfels and neighboring Seguin. Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the 94th consecutive gridiron meeting between the Unicorns and Matadors, which will be held at Unicorn Stadium this year.
In honor of the tradition-rich rivalry, the towns’ two mayors reprised their annual bet Tuesday outside the stadium at New Braunfels High School. New Braunfels’ Rusty Brockman offered up a savory selection of sausage, while Seguin’s Don Keil countered with a bushel of home-grown pecans.
Keil has been forced to pay up in each of the previous five seasons, while it’s Brockman’s first year to join in on the Guadalupe River Bowl’s pregame festivities. There’s also a traveling plaque that goes back and forth to the winning team, although the Unicorns haven’t relinquished it since their victory in 2014.
“It hasn’t been forth in a while,” Keil said with a laugh.
New Braunfels has dominated the series and comes into 2020 with a 66-38-3 lead all-time. However, given the fact that the season faced an uphill climb to even begin at all, this year’s matchup seems to have more of a celebratory atmosphere than an adversarial one.
“It’s just a great, fun rivalry,” Brockman said. “As a former coach, Friday nights were the thing that we really looked forward to. Kids worked from Saturday to Thursday to get ready for Friday night. Like Mayor Keil said, we had such a difficult spring in March, April and May with kids not being able to finish baseball and softball and soccer and all the other sports. Now, whether it’s put off four or five weeks or not, the opportunity right now to be able to get on the field and play one of the oldest rivalries in Texas with some across-the-river friends, it just doesn’t get any better than this — I guarantee you.”
Keil agreed, saying it was extremely difficult to see student-athletes thrown into such disarray by the widespread cancellations and schedule alterations this spring and summer. Thankfully, a healthy dose of hope has been provided by the resumption of fall sports.
“This is a big relief, I think, for everybody and it’s just a great release,” Keil said. “There’s nothing better in Texas than Friday night football. To deprive the kids in this area of something like that would be a tragedy, so I’m glad we’re able to do it and I’m glad to be able to be here.”
There are plenty of reasons for optimism beyond the playing field for both NBHS and Seguin High School. Brockman said the staff throughout NBISD has done an outstanding job of ensuring that all safety protocols are being followed properly, which has paved the way for Friday night’s contest to take place.
“I think it speaks really well for what has gone on over the past five to six weeks on how our administration — from Randy Moczygemba all the way down to every teacher, every cafeteria cook — everyone taking the responsibility on to do the right thing for the protocols that have been put in place,” Brockman said.
In Seguin, the newly-renovated Matador Stadium has dazzled those who saw last week’s season-opening rout of Bastrop Cedar Creek. It sits next to the brand new high school facility, which opened in 2017.
“We’re really going through an amazing growth period and an amazing improvement period,” Keil said. “It’s through the hard work our citizens have done to improve our school district and approve all the bonds. We’ve got a beautiful new high school and a brand new stadium. We’ve got great personnel running the athletic program and there’s all this great optimism for us a community as well. It’s very exciting to see it all happen.”
Of course, when it comes to predictions of Friday night’s outcome, that’s where the mayors diverge. Keil, whose final chance to taste victory — literally — is this year, said he’s hoping the Matadors bring home the plaque for the first time since a 38-31 overtime triumph in 2013.
“We have to win,” Keil said.
Brockman sees it as a closely-contested battle in which the Unicorns prevail by a narrow margin.
“I think I’m going to have to go with the Unicorns by three,” he said.
Friday’s kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Unicorn Stadium. For those who can’t make it in person, the game will be streamed live on NBISD’s YouTube channel — www.youtube.com/newbraunfelsisd/.
The game will also be a part of Peanut Butter Bowl 2020, with every fan asked to bring a jar of peanut butter to donate to local food pantries.
