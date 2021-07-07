Comal County Commissioners will meet twice on Thursday, first taking care of routine matters before another session focusing on 2022 budget requests.
The budget process began in May and usually concludes by the end of August. Budget request packets were sent to department heads May 14, returned to county Auditor Jessie Rahe in mid-June and presented to commissioners two weeks ago.
“We’re working on it right now,” County Judge Sherman Krause said last week. “It’s too early say anything about the numbers at this point.”
The 2021 budget, totaling $107.988 million, went into effect Jan. 1. It is funded by the 2020 combined tax rate of 35.8515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, with portions designated for county general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, and road and flood control funds.
Commissioners will consider information from the 9 a.m. workshop and income projections from preliminary certified tax rolls (due by July 25) before Krause presents his recommended 2022 county budget on Thursday, July 29.
“We’ve been working to improve our budget process by making it a little more streamlined for all of the offices and departments to provide information and then hear from them on justifying their requests,” Krause said. “The workshop allows for them to do that and talk about their priorities for the upcoming year.
“We think it’s a good opportunity also for the public to see and hear what’s going on with their county government.”
Last year, requests totaled $108.6 million ahead of approval of the 2021 budget, and totaled $110 million ahead of a 2020 budget subsequently approved for $110.9 million. The county’s 2019 adopted budget was $108.8 million and the 2018 budget approved for $93.4 million.
The budget schedule calls for public hearings on the proposed 2022 budget, the 2021 tax rate and salaries of public officials prior to votes finalizing the budget (set for Thursday, Aug. 19) and/or tax rate (by Thursday, Aug. 24).
Not on Thursday’s agendas is further discussion on proposed changes for county-operated boat ramps on Canyon Lake, though there will be likely be citizens who will address the topic during the public hearing segment this morning.
“We’re still getting some very valuable input from phone calls and emails,” Krause said. We’re trying to come up with something that works for the long term.”
The county has held three public sessions addressing changes for the ramps, which would align with state and federal lake safety rules, control overcrowding and parking, and control behavior at the county ramps.
After receiving comments from citizens and reports from elected officials on items of community interest on Thursday, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
• An amended plat combining lots in the Rolling Hills Estates subdivision.
• A memorandum of agreement between the county and Comal Trails Alliance regarding new trails at the James C. Curry Nature Center.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for May 2021.
• Revised job descriptions for positions in the tax office.
• Revising the role the county plays in reinvestment zones established by municipalities within the county.
• A memorandum of understanding between the Texas Department of State Health Services and county health department.
• Complementary healthcare and assistance agreements for county employees.
• Acceptance of auditor’s assessments of 2020 annual financial reports filed by the county’s seven emergency service districts
• Purchase of an air compressor for the road and bridge department.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
