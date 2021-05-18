New Braunfels city officials have temporarily closed the Comal River to recreation.
According to David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator, Tuesday’s heavy rains have caused an increased flow of water in the Comal River, with the current river flow as of 4:45 p.m. measuring approximately 450cfs with poor water clarity and water flowing over the Tube Chute Dam.
“River flows and debris conditions at the Tube Chute will be reevaluated periodically over the next several days in order to make a determination about when river recreation can resume,” Ferguson said.
City officials also warned of a number of weather-related issues throughout New Braunfels, including downed trees and power lines.
According to New Braunfels Utilities, about 435 customers were affected by power outages on Tuesday afternoon, with power already restored in some areas.
In addition, traffic lights at I-35 and Walnut Ave are out, and the State Highway 46 and I-35 junction was briefly closed under the highway overpass due to high water Tuesday afternoon.
Residents should continue to monitor weather conditions and use caution when driving.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting more thunderstorms, with some possibly severe, over the next several days and those ongoing weather factors will play a role in future decisions made by city officials.
Southeastern Comal County and Guadalupe County are under a flood advisory until 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area, and between one and three inches of rain have fallen Tuesday afternoon.
A flash flood watch continues in effect in Comal and Guadalupe counties until Thursday afternoon.
A tornado watch is also in effect for Comal and Guadalupe counties until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.