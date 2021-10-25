The Dia de los Muertos Festival saw thousands this Saturday eat up local food, dance along to live music and walk ceremoniously to honor loved ones who passed away.
The live festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but sprung back this year with organizers saying that at least 25,000 people attended.
Dia de los Muertos, translated from Spanish to “Day of the Dead,” celebrates the lives and memories of loved ones passed. The Mexican holiday is Nov. 1 and 2.
The New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Alliance brought the community together to celebrate memories of those who passed, especially due to COVID.
“It was phenomenal,” HBA chair Mary Ann Labowski said. “From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. People started getting there at 10 a.m. and the festival started at noon. It was probably like a revolving crowd, everywhere you looked it was filled with the community.”
Proceeds from the event fundraises the HBA, which uses the funds for scholarships and grants.
“We’re taking what we learned this year, it’s a brand new footprint,” HBA past president Shelley Bujnoch said. “We learned a lot and hopefully next year it gets bigger and better. The more we’re able to raise we can give back through scholarships to children and also small business grants. It allows us the opportunity to give back to the city of New Braunfels and to our community in general.”
The main event was the walk from the procession to the ofrenda, a 24-foot altar made and donated by Kram Roofing out of San Antonio.
Attendees brought pictures of loved ones who passed, and joined together to remember the good times rather than the bad.
“It was very emotional not only to see people taking pics of us and taking video but also joining us,” Labowski said. “The line just got longer, people were like ‘We were here to participate.’”
Downtown rang out with joyful music and dancing.
The event boasted two live music stages with the headliner and Americana music, DJs, Folklorico (folklore traditional dancers), mariachi bands and middle and high school Hays County Independent School district bands.
The main act, Grammy winner and renowned Tejano musician David Farias performed for an emotional reunion for Farias and his brothers who formed the band.
Bujnoch said it was a sight to see all the community come together.
“That walk, it was powerful to me just to be able to have my two daughters beside me and the most amazing, strongest leaders in our community that have given so much time, work and effort to be able to bring Dia de los Muertos to the streets of New Braunfels.”
The festival’s biggest sponsors were Kram Roofing, local beer distributor Tri-City Distributors and Vicky’s Hinterhof, which provided volunteers and a meeting venue to plan the festival.
Labowski and Buknoch thank the volunteers and New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for coming out in support.
“The event couldn’t be possible without the sponsorships but the volunteers that have come out and helped us, it couldn’t be possible without that,” Labowski said. “The Chamber of Commerce has been a great support. We couldn’t have done it without the Chamber.”
After bouncing back this year, the HBA is hoping to put on an even bigger festival this next year.
“I think each year that we bring the festival to New Braunfels more and more people are getting involved and bringing pics of their loved ones,” Bujnoch said. “They truly know how powerful the walk is and what it shows. At the end of the ofrenda, when they laid down pictures of loved ones, that’s the whole meaning of what we’re doing.”
For more information on the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Alliance, go to https://www.chamberinnewbraunfels.com/programs/hispanic-business-alliance/
