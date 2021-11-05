A North Carolina couple floating the Guadalupe River on Sunday apparently lost their tubes and became swept up in the current, drowning the woman and sending the man to an area hospital, authorities said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said CCSO deputies responded to a residence in the 600 of Riverside Path in Canyon Lake for a possible drowning.
“When deputies arrived, Canyon Lake Fire and EMS had pulled out a male and female from the Guadalupe River,” Smith said. “EMS began to revive the male and the female was found deceased on arrival.”
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced Manishabahen Patel, 37, dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy. Smith said the male, 33, was transported to Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels and has since been released.
“CCSO and Texas Parks and Wildlife were also at the location but we couldn’t put any information together on exactly what happened,” Canyon Lake Fire Interim Chief Robert Mikel said. “We removed the female victim without a search, she looked like she had been in the water for quite a while; the male had water in his lungs and we treated him at the scene before transporting him.”
Smith said witnesses who live at the home were on their balcony when they saw the pair, both from Charlotte, N.C., in the river.
“(They) reported hearing and seeing the male struggling and calling for help in the river while pulling (the female) to shore,” she said, adding no children were involved and the man and woman appeared to be tubing by themselves.
“They were visiting friends who live in Canyon Lake,” Smith said. “No public facilities were closed and deputies cleared the scene just before 4 p.m. Detectives are currently conducting a thorough investigation.”
The apparent drowning is the ninth on area waterways and fourth on the Guadalupe this year.
On June 13, Victor Villanueva, 30, and Casandra Kendrick, 22, both of Guadalupe County, died while saving two children’s lives near the Farm-to-Market Road 1117 bridge. On July 30, the body of 18-year-old Jesus Miguel Romero of New Braunfels was discovered near a river bank in the 1200 block of Gruene Road.
On July 2, Albert L. Aranda, 62, of Farmington, New Mexico, died after going through the city Tube Chute on the Comal River.
On Canyon Lake, Celestin Mc-Angy, 26, of Schertz, died June 14 between Cranes Mill Park and Comal Park; Joel Jijo, 22, of Houston, last seen between Boat Ramps No. 5 and No. 6 on May 29, was found June 2; Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died near Boat Ramp 11 across Rebecca Creek Park on April 26, and David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 while trying to save children near the Canyon Park shoreline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.