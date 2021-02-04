The deaths of a New Braunfels woman and a southern Comal County man brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 259 on Thursday, county health officials reported.
Officials confirmed the deaths of a man in his 70s on Jan. 14 at a San Antonio hospital and a woman in her 80s on Feb. 2.
County health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries Thursday morning, bringing the number of active cases to 628.
Eleven of the new cases are confirmed and 23
are probable.
The additional recoveries from the virus bring that total to 7,442.
Twenty-six of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, with three coming from southern Comal County and Garden Ridge, two each from south of Canyon Lake and the Bulverde/Spring Branch area and one from Fair Oaks.
The largest number of new cases came from people under 20 with 10, followed by people in their 30s and 40s with eight, people in their 50s and 60s with eight, four from people in their 20s and four from people 70 and older.
As of Wednesday, the state has reported 2.1 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 312,811 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
Texas is reporting a decrease in cases and hospitalizations statewide after record highs were set in mid-January. Still, the state surpassed 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases last week and is averaging more than 300 reported deaths a day.
Local hospitalizations also continued a downward trend Thursday. Of the county’s active cases, 63 patients were hospitalized. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 52 COVID-19 patients, with 27 of those in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients across the region also continued a slow downward trend but on Thursday remained above the 15% threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late last year, which closed bars and lowered capacity limits at other businesses.
The percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 19.01% Thursday.
On Wednesday, there were at least 10,827 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,401 available staffed hospital beds, including 717 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15.8% of total hospital beds.
Tighter restrictions in the region would be lifted once hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate on Thursday stood at 27.45%, while the antigen positivity rate was 4.95%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that’s more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.
As of Thursday morning, public health has received reports of 62,925 tests conducted, with 4,369 confirmed cases, 3,944 probable cases and 16 suspect cases.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
The county’s standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed last week after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials scheduled two clinics this week after receiving 4,000 doses from the state.
County officials are asking people on the standby list who receive emails and phone calls that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.
As of Tuesday, 2.6 million doses have been administered, with 2 million people receiving one dose and 561,411 people, or 1.9% of Texas’ population, fully vaccinated. Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16.
In Comal County, 8,015 people have received one dose and 2,826 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, can check the county’s website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
