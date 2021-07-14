The grass certainly wasn’t green for the owner of a local lawn care operation who lost thousands of dollars in merchandise after a July 4 burglary.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police were called to Andy’s Repair Shop in the 300 block of Elm Street around 4:38 p.m. on Independence Day.
“Officers were called there for an open door that shouldn’t have been open,” Ferguson said. “It looked like the place had been burglarized. It was determined that cash had been stolen from one of the registers, along with a lot of weed-eaters, chain saws, power trimmers and more.”
All told, Ferguson said the take totaled $9,081.
“It is currently under investigation,” he added.
Ferguson said those with information should call New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers, which is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.
To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at http://comalcrimestoppers.org/, or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
