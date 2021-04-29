Even with less traffic during the pandemic, work zone fatalities statewide still increased 9% in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to state transportation officials.
And with road and utility construction and maintenance work zones plentiful in an area with rapid population growth, officials at New Braunfels Utilities and the Texas Department of Transportation are calling on drivers to make safety their highest priority at all times and especially when passing through active work zones on roadways.
The organizations are using the “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign to mark National Work Zone Awareness Week with safety tips to reduce work zone fatalities.
The leading causes of work zone crashes — speeding, driver inattention and unsafe lane changes — are entirely preventable.
Road construction sites are the most apparent locations to practice safety, but NBU crews are also working in areas across the city, replacing water and sewer mains and maintaining electrical lines.
Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer, said drivers should also be mindful of safety when traversing through those areas where utility work is progressing.
“Many of us have the benefit of working in a protected four-wall area, but the outdoors is the work environment for many of our crews,” Krause said. “Be mindful of your surroundings and observe construction warning signs. Take the time to slow down and see how many lives can potentially be saved.”
In 2020, more than 22,000 traffic crashes occurred in work zones in Texas, resulting in 186 deaths. Another 680 people were seriously injured.
Drivers and their passengers account for the majority of those involved in fatal work zone crashes. In 2020, 147 motorists and vehicle passengers were killed in Texas work zones. Four construction workers and 35 pedestrians and bicyclists were also killed.
Work zones present a different and sometimes challenging environment for drivers to navigate, according to TxDOT Executive Director James Bass in a statement. “There can be extra congestion, slow-moving heavy equipment, temporary barriers, and vehicles that make sudden stops. We can’t stress enough how important it is to give driving your full attention and slow down — for your own safety and that of the people who work alongside the road.”
Drivers may also encounter uneven pavement and narrow lanes as they pass through road construction zones.
The campaign outlines five key steps drivers can take to safely navigate a work zone:
Slow down. Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions. Unsafe speed is one of the main causes of crashes in work zones.
Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away.
Watch out for road crews. The only protective gear they wear is a vest, a hardhat and safety boots. Remember, they want to get home safe, too.
Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry if you need to. Rear-end collisions are the most common kind of work zone crashes.
Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it, and plan for it.
Traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000. Failure to heed the move over/slow down law can also result in a $2,000 fine.
State law requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching a TxDOT vehicle, emergency vehicle, law enforcement, tow truck or utility vehicle stopped with flashing lights activated on the roadside.
