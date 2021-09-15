New Braunfels Police Department officers attempting to serve a felony warrant east of the downtown area shot a suspect that came toward them in a vehicle, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said officers were attempting to serve the warrant in the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Business 35 South around 12:45 p.m.
“They were confronted by a suspect in a vehicle ramming other vehicles in an attempt to escape,” Ferguson said. “Officers were in the path of the oncoming vehicle and shots were fired by at least one officer, injuring the suspect who was transported to Seton Hospital in Kyle.”
No officers or civilian bystanders were injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. No other information was immediately available, but officers were still on the scene around 3 p.m.
“The scene remains active while detectives, crime scene technicians, and the Texas Rangers investigate the incident,” Ferguson added.
Other incidents
The most recent gunfire exchange between suspects and law enforcement happened more than a year ago. Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eddy Luna was shot as he and other warrant officers tried to serve a felony warrant at in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch on Aug. 20, 2020.
Luna lost part of his right arm in the ambush and underwent more than a dozen surgeries in 25 days at San Antonio’s University Hospital.
His alleged assailant, Brian Scott Sharp, now 61, is awaiting trial on two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and warrants from an evading charge in 2018.
On May 13, 2020, officers waiting to arrest a man suspected of shooting up a parked vehicle a month earlier saw gunfire between the suspect and another man in the 600 block of South Walnut Avenue. Both suspects, who were arguing about a car, were subsequently jailed on felony gun and weapons.
Both local incidents followed the April 18, 2020 slaying of San Marcos Police Department Officer Justin Putnam. Putnam, as wells as Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller, were responding to the domestic disturbance at Twin Lake Villas Apartments in the 2900 block of Hunter Road. Stewart and Mueller were injured in the event.
Texas Rangers identified Jose Alfredo Perez DeLaCruz, 46, as the person who shot and killed Stewart and Mueller and wounded two other SMPD officers.
