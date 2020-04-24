Community/Business Leaders
•Mayor Barron Casteel
•Mayor-Elect Rusty Brockman
•Comal County Judge Sherman Krause
•Michael Meek, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce
•Mary Jane Nalley, The Molak Corporation
•Pat Wiggins, Wiggins Company
•Darren Hill, Schlitterbahn
•Ron Snider, Krause’s Café
•Wes Studdard, Bluebonnet Motors
•Alan Luke, CGT
•Craig Cobb, The Foundry Salon
•Joe Castilleja, Frost Bank
•Natalie Rougeux, Rougeux & Associates, PLLC
•Pastor Ray Still, Oakwood Church
•David Drastata, Walmart
New Braunfels City Staff
•Robert Camareno, City Manager
•Kristi Aday, Assistant City Manager
•Jordan Matney, Assistant City Manager
•Patrick O’Connell, Fire Chief
•Jenna Vinson, Director of Communications & Community Engagement
