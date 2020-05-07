New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy and windy later in the day. High 84F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.