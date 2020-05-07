After seven long weeks, New Braunfels’ river parks are back in business.
The city closed access to river areas March 26 after crowds continued to ignore social distancing measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But officials late Thursday released new rules reopening the venues under restrictions protecting public health beginning this weekend.
Prince Solms and Hinman Island parks, and the City Tube Chute will reopen Friday, with Cypress Bend and River Acres parks reopening Saturday. The parks open under limited hours — between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily — and under limited capacity, with park rangers monitoring parking areas adjacent to each venue.
“Following the governor’s orders, we are encouraged to see our community begin to reopen,” New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel said in a statement issued around 7 p.m. “Our goal is to create an environment where social distancing is possible while enjoying our beautiful parks and rivers.
“However, park-goers also have a responsibility to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and should commit to following the governor’s orders and safety precautions, including social distancing.”
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released new executive orders that reopen many hair salons, tattoo parlors and similar venues under social distancing and capacity limits on Friday. On Wednesday, city and Comal County officials received an opinion by the Attorney General that opened the door to include river parks and outfitters.
The city said park visitors must continue to follow social distancing guidelines, with river outfitters required to follow operational guidelines that address occupancy restrictions and disinfecting of equipment.
Regular picnic fees and parking fees will be in effect. Floating is still prohibited under the San Antonio Street Bridge, which is still undergoing renovations. The Last Tubers Exit will also remain closed, meaning tubers should be prepared for an abbreviated float.
Abbott’s 30-day statewide stay home orders expired on April 30, allowing most restaurants, movie theaters, libraries, churches and museums to reopen at 25% capacity on May 1. Nothing in subsequent orders issued April 27 and on Monday specified whether river recreation venues would be allowed to reopen.
However, the AG’s opinion issued Wednesday determined they could join reopenings of salons, barber shops and tanning salons, which Abbott’s order allowed to reopen Friday. Parks, beaches and bodies of water fall under protocols outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, which require social distancing (groups of five or fewer) on rivers and guidance for shuttle bus transport services.
Shortly after the city and county declared public health emergencies, the city closed park areas with river access and closed all parks throughout the Easter holiday weekend. Casteel said city administrators worked with members of reopening advisory groups and outfitters to develop the new rules which address several issues.
Starting out, life jackets will be available but there will be no lifeguards on duty this weekend but they will return Memorial Day under refined protocols to limit physical interactions with others.
Also, late Thursday the city announced the Das Rec, the city’s recreation center, is tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday, May 18, with Landa Park Aquatic Center tentatively set to reopen Monday, June 1. Landa Park Train, Mini Golf Course, paddleboats, playground and playscape equipment, the city skate park and the Fischer Park splash pad will remain closed.
The city said it “will continue to monitor developments and some plans may need to be adjusted. The public’s patience is greatly appreciated as services, staffing levels, and amenities begin to return to normal.”
