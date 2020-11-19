Comal County reported its 125th COVID-19 death on Thursday, a 90-year-old New Braunfels man who died on Tuesday in a local hospital. Those hospitals are now caring for 18 COVID-19 patients, with 10 of those in intensive care and six on ventilators, public health officials said.
The county also added 45 new cases of the virus to its data, with 23 of those confirmed and 22 probable. The county has now recorded 4,288 cases of the disease since the pandemic arrived in March with 3,791 of those patients having recovered. The county added an additional 18 recoveries on Thursday morning.
Most of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, which added 29. Others were scattered around the county, with two north of Canyon Lake, five south of Canyon Lake, three in the Garden Ridge area and six in Bulverde/Spring Branch.
Most of the new cases reported are people in their 50s and 60s with 19, 14 are in their 30s and 40s, six are over the age of 70, three are under 20 and three are in their 20s.
There are now 372 active COVID-19 cases in Comal County, with 10 of those patients hospitalized. Local hospitals are caring for a mix of county residents and those outside of the county. Health officials say that county residents can be hospitalized locally as well as outside the county.
As of Thursday morning the county's office of public health has received reports of 33,677 tests with 3,079 confirmed, 1,206 probable and three suspect cases. The county's seven-day positivity rate for Thursday declined to 10.73% from 14.78% on Wednesday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.