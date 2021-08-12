Comal County commissioners faced Canyon Lake area residents yet again Thursday on rule revisions governing the county’s nine boat ramps.
Many protested the removal of language in an amended federal agreement that could grease the wheels for county fees charged at the facilities.
A supplemental agreement updating U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers’ 1964 agreement with the county would remove the terms “free public access” and “free public use” from all documents and lease agreement, potentially allowing the option to charge use fees and update county lake guidelines first established in 1994.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said the Corps advised the county on Wednesday that it had approved the revised supplement — publically posted as an attachment to Thursday’s meeting agenda — but wanted to change some of the language.
“We received notice that they have reviewed the document and are wanted to make some changes to that document … that if fees were collected, those fees would be rolled back into those facilities,” Hornseth said.
Tillman Roots, commissioner’s court attorney, said commissioners had three options — to approve the amendment as is, to approve it with their own language instead of the Corps revisions, or to take no action at all — eventually going with the latter.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston, who presided in place of absent County Judge Sherman Krause, sought to give nearly two-dozen lake residents the opportunity to speak. She moved up the item, buried near the bottom of Thursday’s agenda, and for the next hour they took turns — most speaking against any potential fees.
“I know a lot of people are concerned about fees,” she said. “But 1964 language (in the original agreement) is not appropriate in 2021,” she said. “Having control of the property is a very, very important thing that we as a county must decide moving forward. It’s not just a collection of fees; it’s other stipulations that are contained within the easement (agreement).
“I personally can’t see us working under rules from 1964 that does not apply to us and not have full control (of the ramps).”
Donald Graves, a lake resident since 1979 and former Water Oriented Recreation District board president, wanted to know what kind of fees would be charged and how they would be spent.
“I have a lot of questions but very few answers on how the money would be distributed and spent," he said. “I have heard it’s going to happen — I’m just trying to get some answers and get some information published so we can stop all of the B.S. that I’m hearing. I don’t think it’s fair — you are doing a good job, but we need to get as much information out to the public as we can before you take a vote on this.”
Eccleston said the issue at hand isn’t about future fees.
“It’s about us having control of our boat ramps,” she said. “For us to have them open 24/7, we won’t have any discretion when something happens at one of them — such as what if one of them attracts clientele that commit felonious actions once the sun goes down.”
Eccleston said the language in the county’s easement agreement with the Corps differs from that in the Corps other easement agreements.
“This (kind of) language isn’t there,” she said. “And anything that happens (future fees) has to come from an action of the court.”
Jeremy Abel, a lake resident since 2007, said the only reason behind the revisions is to allow the county to begin charging residents.
“You might not be planning to charge fees today but that might change tomorrow,” he said.
“I guarantee if that language was removed there would be no point,” he said. “The problems at the ramp include overcrowding, vandalism, trash — this is an enforcement issue.
“We need to make sure that the sheriff’s office and the constable’s office have the resources they need to effectively deal with this situation. We need to engage these officers to find out if they need more money or vehicles and anything else they need.
“I’m not going to pay to access a ramp I already pay a ton of taxes for. But if you charge the fees, the problems will remain, the crowds will remain — it just creates a new bureaucracy and money grab.”
Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag said boat ramps shouldn’t be the county’s business.
“We understand the safety aspect and we’re not giving up on improving it,” he said. “Personally, I don’t think the county should even be running those boat ramps. It is not a county government function … everybody likes to talk about big government, that’s exactly what we would be doing by throwing more people at the boat ramps.
“We’re mandated to do certain things, and that is not one of them.”
Later in the discussion, Haag held up a prototype of the kinds of signs the county is planning to post at each of the ramps. They caution residents not to swim within 100 yards of the ramps, for boaters to observe no-wake zones, and designate no loitering and no picnicking within ramp areas.
“It’s not a final product and we’re still discussing what it will look like,” he said. “As you can see, they very clearly state what the zones are.”
Haag said the signs would be placed throughout each of the boat ramps, including parking areas, entrances and facing out to the lake. Later in the segment, Haag said county law enforcement simply couldn’t solely patrol boat ramps.
“Enforcement is not easy,” said Haag, a 28-year former Department of Public Safety trooper. “You can write all the tickets you want and when you leave, they’re back to doing it again. The sheriff and the constables have other responsibilities besides babysitting the boat ramps.
“They do what they can but they cannot sit there for an entire shift. They watch school zones traffic slow on the state highways residence they need to monitor they can’t be there 24/7. A lot of responsibility falls back on the citizens follow the laws that are there.”
Also Thursday, County Clerk Bobbie Koepp reminded the downtown clerk’s offices will be closed beginning Friday at noon and will remain closed Monday and Tuesday due to the move into the renovated Courthouse Annex.
Koepp said she is aiming to reopen those offices by Wednesday. Clerk’s offices in county annexes in Sattler and Bulverde will remain open under normal hours.
In other items Thursday, commissioners approved:
- An order closing a portion of Demi John Bend Road, granting public road easement access through platted areas and, with amendments, a variance from minimum lot sizes contained in the county’s master thoroughfare plan for Demi John Bend Road, and acceptance of surety for road and storm water drainage improvements within a portion of the Paradise on the Guadalupe subdivision.
- Department of State Health Services grant funding to establish a Community Health Educator’s position in the public health office.
- Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Alto Lago, Village Shores, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, Cypress Cove, The Legends at Rancho Del Lago, Rocky Creek Ranch, Tamarack Shores and Tanglewood Shores subdivisions.
- Accepted an application to cancel one lot in a section of the Beck Ranch subdivision and a Sept. 9 public hearing and vote to consider the cancellation.
- Accepted surety for construction of roads and other improvements within a portion of the Grace Meadows subdivision.
- Waived rights to purchase two plots of land located near the old and current Farm-to-Market Roads 306 owned by the Texas Department of Transportation.
- The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for July 2021.
- An addendum for an agreement with Frost Bank; authorization for the county treasurer to sign financial and asset management agreements with various companies.
- 2021 Annual Service Plan updates for The Crossings and The Grove public improvement districts.
- An agreement allowing the national Multiple Sclerosis Society to use a portion of the county annex building in Sattler as a rest stop for competitors in the Bike MS: Valero Ride to the River 2021 on Sunday, Oct. 3.
- $3,200 from the Justice Court Technology Fund for an Apple iPad with mobile CAD software for the Precinct 1 constable’s office.
- A $30,000 line-item budget transfer for major repairs to the Commissioners Courtroom ceiling in the Historic Courthouse. The construction warranty for the building, renovated in 2013, has expired, officials said.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.