Comal County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, with numbers of active cases and those in local hospitals reaching highs last seen in July.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser told county commissioners on Thursday that 72 new cases and the two deaths were added Wednesday for 5,206 total cases and 135 deaths.
A New Braunfels man in his 80s died on Nov. 7 and a Canyon Lake man in his 80s died Nov. 13. Of the new cases, 48 were confirmed and 23 are probable, and one suspect case, the fifth since the category was introduced in November.
Fifty-one of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, seven each are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch and south of Canyon Lake and five north of Canyon Lake. Twenty-three new patients in their 30s and 40s and 22 are in their 20s or under 20. Eighteen are in their 50s and 60s and nine are 70 or older.
Of 38,231 tests there have been 3,518 confirmed virus cases, 1,616 probable cases and the five suspect cases, Fraser said, adding the county’s seven-day positivity rate rose to an all-time high of 21.98%. She said the state’s positivity rate was 13.3% on Wednesday.
There are now 667 active COVID-19 cases in Comal County, with 45 of those patients hospitalized.
Fraser noted more patients from other counties are in area hospitals, which are now caring for 54 COVID-19 patients — the most since the high of 57 on July 20 — with 14 in intensive care and six on ventilators. Fraser said 39 new recoveries, bolstered that total to 4,404.
Fraser the area’s Trauma Service Area Service Score, which measures unit capacity in a 23-county region that includes Comal County and San Antonio and extends southwest to the Mexico border, stood at 11.29% Wednesday, still under the threshold of 15%.
Fraser said drive-through testing, performed Tuesdays and Fridays by appointment only, resumes Friday. She said 74 were tested last Friday and another 67 tested on Tuesday; totals of those who tested positive were not available.
“We’ve already got people calling in to ask when the vaccine will be here. We don’t expect to receive vaccine for the public until late February or early March at the very earliest,” she said. “Earlier we were told that it might not happen until April or May.
“As soon as we receive the information we will post it on our website,” she added.
Fraser said public health staged a Zoom meeting with the Comal County Healthcare Coalition, comprised of members representing hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and first responders. She said Gentrea Hendrickson, public health department emergency preparedness coordinator, led the presentation tailored to medical officials on the plan to administer vaccines.
“We also held a separate Zoom meeting with school nurses on the vaccines,” Fraser said. “Yesterday we added links to the public health site for those health providers who want to become COVID-19 vaccine providers,” she added. “Any who want to do that for the public can follow the links on our site or call the public health office to help walk them through that.”
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
She reminded the public health office is open by appointment only, with flu immunizations and other needs available by calling 830-221-1150.
