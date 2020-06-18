With the new school year just eight weeks away, the New Braunfels and Comal school districts are planning for another voyage through uncharted waters.
The COVID-19 crisis shut down schools just after spring break in March, forcing both into crash courses on remote learning and virtual graduations. Both districts graduated a combined 2,000 students earlier this month in virtual commencements then live events under social distancing at high school stadiums.
Gov. Greg Abbott told state lawmakers Thursday morning that Texas students will be returning to public schools in person this fall. Abbott has long said his intention is for students to return in-person this fall, saying this week that there will “definitely be higher safety standards in place than when they opened last year.”
“I will tell you that my goal is to see students back in classrooms in seats interacting personally with teachers as well as other students,” he told KLBK-TV in Lubbock on Monday. “This is a very important environmental setting for both the students, for the teachers and for the parents.”
When students return, school districts will not be required to mandate students wear masks or test them for COVID-19 symptoms, said Frank Ward, Texas Education Agency spokesperson.
His boss, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said parents will have options.
“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall. But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children
can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses,” Morath said.
Now waiting on TEA
The TEA will release updates on COVID-related topics on Tuesday. National surveys have shown many parents do not feel safe sending their students back to the classrooms, with one poll showing two-thirds in support of keeping schools closed until the pandemic’s health risk has passed.
School districts’ surveys of parents are showing that many students will stay home, even when the classrooms are open. That could pose a financial risk to districts, which receive state funding based on student attendance. Already, many districts are planning hybrid programs, with some students learning virtually and others in person, allowing them to keep class sizes small.
This year, Texas used federal stimulus dollars to fund school districts through this year’s mandated school closures, as long as they offered some type of remote education. But state officials have not yet said whether they will continue to fund them for students who do not show up in person in the fall.
With budget deadlines approaching at the end of the month, some districts are making tentative plans without clear state guidance. Remote learning is an option for any student who doesn’t feel safe returning to the classroom. Both local districts are developing plans, some that could combine virtual classes with classroom instruction.
Superintendent Andrew Kim, in a recent letter to parents, said some might choose not to enroll their children in public schools because of the virus, which doesn’t yet have a vaccine.
“I also know many of you are concerned about sending your child back to school without a COVID-19 vaccine and are looking at various online learning options,” he penned a few weeks ago. “Please know that we will provide an improved online platform that will be better than the previous version … How the virus trends these next two months will have a lot to do with what school looks like this fall.
“While we are advocating for sensible safety guidelines, we are solely under the directive of the governor and Texas Education Agency on this issue. Once the state issues their guidelines, we will develop an implementation plan and share it with you later in July,” he said.
Budgets and tax rates
In June 2019, Abbott signed school finance legislation that appropriated more than $11.5 billion to public schools over the next two years. About $6.5 billion increased state funding for schools, with another $5 billion allocated toward property tax relief. The latter, slated to go into effect this year, will be delayed due to disaster relief provisions under state law.
Trustees in both districts have set public hearings on proposed budgets and tax rates.
Comal ISD will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at the district’s support services building at 1404 Interstate 35 North. On Monday, June 29, NBISD will have a 6:30 p.m. public hearing before the 7 p.m. board meeting in the NBISD Administration Center, 1000 N. Walnut Avenue.
For 2019-20, Comal ISD’s overall budget of $274.6 million included $204.4 million for general operations, allotted $61.9 million to debt service and $10.3 million to child nutrition programs. NBISD’s overall budget of $97 million included $75.7 million for operations, $17.8 million for debt service and $3.5 million for child nutrition.
For 2020-21, Comal ISD proposes increases of 7.27% for operations; 12.17% for debt service; and 8.41% in total expenditures.
NBISD proposes increases of 7.107% for operations; 6.367% for debt service and 6.967% in total expenditures.
Budgets for both go into effect July 1 but they have until September to approve tax rates.
Last year’s combined tax rate for maintenance/operations and interest/sinking, or debt service, totaled $1.32 per $100 assessed property valuation in Comal ISD and $1.3058 for NBISD.
Comal ISD has proposed $1.2845 per $100 rate for 2020; NBISD is expected to publish its proposed rate sometime before its meeting.
Staffing, pay raises on hold
While both districts have hired most staffers, teachers and professionals, they are waiting for the new budget year — and the latest virus impacts — before hiring the rest.
In 2019, Comal ISD, which approved 4% pay raises for all district employees, with a $250 additional bonus for veteran teachers and professionals with at least six years experience. NBISD approved midpoint pay increases of 3.5% for teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors and 3% for all other employees.
Comal ISD trustees voted last week to maintain current pay levels. Villarreal said NBISD will finalize staffing and pay on June 29. Both districts will hire more staffers after getting closer to knowing how many students they will serve in 2020-21.
NBISD is surveying parents and Comal ISD has already projected a drop below its usual annual increase of about 1,000 students. After finalizing budgets, both districts will shift to planning a full year under the ever-looming coronavirus threat.
NBISD update
“We’re not sure what COVID-19 will mean to our budget for the next year,” NBISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba said three weeks ago. “The impacts to state revenue are huge, but we’re moving forward.”
Rebecca Villarreal, the district’s communications director, said NBISD concluded 11 weeks of successful remote learning sessions that involved nearly 100% of students.
“We were able to easily pivot from in-person to remote learning very quickly,” she said. “From three days after the closure, we were able to make that transition for all grades within a week.”
Remote learning will again play a major role in 2020-21 plans, which solicited input from students and their families. Villarreal said the district received more than 2,700 responses in a survey that concluded June 8. She said that input, and recommendations from district committees will be reviewed during the June 29 board meeting.
Recent NBISD moves
Clint McLain, current Dilley ISD superintendent, succeeds the retiring Steve Brown as the district’s new assistant superintendent for finance and operations on July 1. Miriam Blanton was elevated from assistant principal to principal at Seele ES and will begin her new position July 27. Deborah Cary, Voss Farms ES principal, is the district’s new early education coordinator. Melinda Villarreal, Voss Farms assistant principal, was elevated to principal.
Comal ISD update
The district will open two new facilities in August. Davenport High School, at 23555 Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in Garden Ridge, is projected to welcome 700 students and reduce enrollment numbers at Canyon High School. The $110 million facility is the district’s fourth high school; its fifth, at 810 Kinder Parkway in San Antonio, will open in August 2021.
Part of Spring Branch Middle School is being transformed into the district’s second High School of Choice. It will open with 50 students participating in college-level courses and project-based STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math — programs.
Trustees on June 9 approved maintaining current salary schedules with no increase to teacher step scale or other salary schedules. Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, said summer school will feature two classes, both under remote learning.
Stanford said Bob Templeton, the district’s demographer, recently presented results from the first quarter study.
“The data, from January through the first half of March, was very strong for builders,” Stanford said. “But we won’t know the impact of the virus until July, when we’ll get reports for April, May and June.”
Stanford said despite projections that 80% of housing starts will be met the rest of this year, Comal ISD lowered numbers of additional students expected this fall.
“The demographer revised it downward by about 300 students,” Stanford said, adding the projection of 1,167 more students was scaled back to 828 students in a “worst case scenario.”
Recent Comal ISD moves
Jason York, District 3 trustee, and District 4 trustee-elect Russ Garner, both unopposed this spring, were sworn for new terms on the board. Garner succeeds long-time CISD trustee and educator Denise Kern.
Trustees selected new officers for 2020-21: David Drastata moves from vice president to board president; York from president to vice president; Michelle Ross is secretary and Tim Hennessee as treasurer. Kristen Lueck is the district’s new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, succeeding Kerry Gain, who moved into a similar role at Del Valle ISD.
Casey Whittle, Canyon HS principal the past three years, is now an assistant superintendent at Wylie ISD. Dustin Davisson, Mountain Valley MS principal, will succeed Whittle. Angela Looney, academic dean at Canyon Lake HS, is the new Mountain Valley MS principal; Alex Higby will assume Looney’s former role at CLHS.
Julie Wiley, assistant principal at Memorial Early College HS, has been chosen as principal of the district’s second High School of Choice. Jaime Alvarez-Calderon, Church Hill MS principal the past two years, will be the new principal of High School No. 5. Terri Duncan, recently at Canyon Middle School assistant principal, will be Church Hill’s new principal.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Awesome news; everything is magically better. Makes perfect sense to me. And consistent as well. Abbott and most of the rest of the lackey Republican Party will back anything Trump tells them what to do or believe.
More sage and insight from our dear leader...
“I personally think testing is overrated, even though I created the greatest testing machine in history,” Mr. Trump said, adding that more testing in the U.S. led to an increase in confirmed cases that “in many ways, it makes us look bad.”
It isn't the first time Trump has made the claim. The president said last week during a roundtable event for seniors that "if we stop testing right now, we'd have very few cases, actually."
