Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 were shut down for nearly three hours as police investigated the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by several vehicles Monday evening, they said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police were called to the 1900 block of I-35 North, between the Business 35 and Farm-to-Market Road 306 overpasses, around 8:15 p.m.
“There were reports of a person who had been struck by multiple vehicles in the main lanes of traffic,” Ferguson said. “Officers arrived, confirmed the fatality, and immediately closed off all of northbound I-35 in that area, and redirected northbound traffic to the access road at North Business 35.”
Preliminary findings by the New Braunfels Police Department Traffic Unit indicated the man was initially struck by a “large-profile” vehicle, Ferguson said.
“That collision remains under investigation since the driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid,” Ferguson said, adding the victim was not part of the road construction crew working in that area of the interstate.
“The identity of the victim has not yet been ascertained and next of kin has not been notified,” Ferguson said, adding he was an adult Hispanic male with dark hair, wearing dark-colored pants, a black, long sleeved hoodie and work boots.
Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust pronounced the man dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy. Northbound lanes were reopened around 11 p.m., Ferguson said, and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the victim’s identity is asked to contact NBPD at 830-221-4100 and ask for extension 1 to speak with a dispatcher.
