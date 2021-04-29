A 38-year-old Kansas City man was killed after hitting a curb at a high rate of speed and losing control of his motorcycle, New Braunfels police said Thursday evening.
Officials said that police were called to the 1800 block of Heather Glen Drive on Thursday around 4:35 p.m. and found the man, identified as Brandon Scott Bowers of Kansas City, Missouri.
Bowers, who police say wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, was transported to Seton Hays Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A Hays County justice of the peace was notified and an autopsy ordered, authorities said.
The police department's traffic unit was called to the scene to investigate and their preliminary results found the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the curb and lost control, authorities said.
The incident remains under investigation.
That area of Heather Glen Drive was closed for approximately 2½ hours for the investigation and for crews to clear the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.