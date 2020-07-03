New Braunfels water customers could see first stage watering restrictions go into effect early next week.
New Braunfels and the surrounding communities have been in the non-drought water stage since October 2018. Regular rainfall helped maintain an average aquifer water level of 676 feet.
But the recent rise in temperatures and lack of significant rainfall, along with increased water demand, has caused Edwards Aquifer levels to drop significantly, according to Andrew Cummings, NBU’s manager of environmental affairs.
“We’ve been paying attention to acquire levels for a couple of months now since the weather has been warming up,” Cummings said. “We’ve been fortunate to have some intermittent rainfall that has ‘kicked the can down the road’ and gave us some breathing room. It looks like we’ve had a good shower once a week, but now the rain chances have gone away.”
Cummings said the aquifer level at the J-17 well is near 660 feet, the level that triggers Stage 1 watering restrictions.
“When we see triple-digit heat and very little rain, especially this time of year when people are watering their yards — they’re getting burn spots here and there — we can see daily aquifer drops of a foot or more,” Cummings said.
While in Stage 1 water restrictions, the schedule for the
use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is as follows:
Addresses ending 0 and 1: Monday
Addresses ending 2 and 3: Tuesday
Addresses ending 4 and 5: Wednesday
Addresses ending 6 and 7: Thursday
Addresses ending 8 and 9: Friday
Use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose or drip irrigation system is allowed on any day at any time during Stage 1. The use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during Stage 1, 2 or 3.
It doesn’t look like the weather is going to cooperate, at least as far as rainfall and heat are concerned.
National Weather Service meteorologists project temperates near 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies.
A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Monday.
The NWS Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for July 9-15 indicates a high probability of warmer than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions in south central Texas. As the area begins to enter a typically drier period, expect little rain over the next two weeks, meteorologists said.
New Braunfels Utilities customers are reminded that on-peak tiered water rate increases took effect June 1, and remain valid through Sept. 30.
Conservation measures can help to manage utility bills. To learn more about water conservation, visit http://nbutexas.com.
