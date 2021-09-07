Notable accidents that occurred in Interstate 35 construction zones in recent years.
Aug. 26, 2021
At 1:20 p.m., New Braunfels police and fire units, Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the northbound lanes of I-35, just north of Farm-to-Market Road 306, for a major accident involving a passenger car and two 18-wheelers.
The driver of the passenger car was killed; drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were uninjured. No further information on the incident or victim’s identity was available from DPS, which was in charge of the accident scene.
April 20, 2021
A 39-year-old Mansfield man was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck crashed into the rear of one of two 18-wheelers, snarling northbound Interstate 35 traffic for hours. Police and fire units dispatched to the 2900 block of I-35 found a chain-reaction wreck. New Braunfels police said the pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to stop for slowing traffic. I-35 lanes northbound lanes near FM 306 were closed three hours before reopening to traffic.
March 1, 2021
Northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down for nearly three hours as police investigated the death of a pedestrian struck and killed by several in the 1900 block of I-35 North, between the Business 35 and FM 306 overpasses, around 8:15 p.m.
Police said witnesses indicated the unidentified man was initially struck by a “large-profile” vehicle and then struck by other vehicles. NBPD shut down all I-35 northbound lanes, with traffic redirected to the Business 35 access road. Northbound lanes reopened at 11 p.m.
Jan. 23, 2021
A 30-year-old New Braunfels man was killed after he rolled his motorcycle and was struck by oncoming I-35 traffic. First-responders called to northbound lanes in the 4800 block of I-35 North, across from the Walmart Distribution Center, found the driver dead around 6:45 a.m.
Initial results of the investigation indicated the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control and laid the bike down, causing him to be struck by two oncoming vehicles. The drivers of those vehicles were not injured and did not face criminal charges, police said.
NBFD sent two fire engines, an EMS ambulance and a fire truck to the scene, where they remained for nearly four hours. NBPD traffic units diverted northbound I-35 main lane traffic off the highway at Exit 193. NBFD units departed at 10:38 a.m. Police reopened the interstate to traffic around 11 a.m.
Jan. 21, 2021
Interstate 35 northbound and southbound lanes were backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer hit one vehicle inside a construction zone between the FM 306 and Watson Lane exits around 2:30 p.m. By 7 p.m., the New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire was extinguished though all I-35 lanes hadn’t completely reopened to traffic. At 7:30 p.m. the accident cause was still unclear. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in charge of the scene reopened one northbound lane of the venue at 5 p.m.
DPS said the big rig hit the inside railing separating northbound and southbound traffic lanes, which are narrower within a construction zone. Traffic backed up south to Schertz and north to inside the San Marcos city limits. NBPD and Comal County Sheriff’s Office diverted northbound traffic south of the FM 306 exit. It was the sixth incident involving 18-wheelers in the city since Oct. 10, 2020.
Jan. 5, 2021
An argument between two people in a pickup truck led to the vehicle sideswiping and disabling a tour bus, delaying I-35 traffic for hours. Police called to the northbound main lanes of the interstate, between the SH 46 and FM 306 exits around 9:10 a.m.
Investigated, determining a Ford F-150 containing a female driver and male passenger, both in their mid-30s from the New Braunfels area, “were involved in a disturbance inside the vehicle that led to their truck veering out of their lane of travel and into the side of the bus.”
The bus was a charter en route to Dallas, containing 45 passengers and one driver. None of the bus occupants were injured. Both people inside the pickup were injured, with the female driver taken to Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels and the male passenger to Seton Hays Hospital.
Traffic on I-35’s northbound lanes was diverted at the SH 46 exit, with traffic stacked south to the Schertz city limits. NBPD and NBFD units reopened lanes around 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 10, 2020
A jackknifed 18-wheeler carrying 38,000 pounds of glass Mason jars toppled over and caught fire in the 400 block of I-35, just south of the SH 46 exit. Police said the truck struck the inner median barrier and a light pole, splitting it in half. The cab of the truck rolled onto its side and spilled hundreds of jars into I-35’s northbound and southbound lanes before catching fire.
All but one southbound lane of I-35 was completely closed, with northbound traffic diverted at the Guadalupe River turnaround for the next eight hours. An off duty NBFD fireman saved the driver, a 34-year-old man from Austin, and his dog. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Resolute Hospital. The accident investigation and subsequent TxDOT inspection backed up traffic for miles in both directions. NBFD’s hazardous materials unit, three fire engines and ambulance remained on the scene about five hours.
Nov. 13, 2019
A New Braunfels man was critically injured when the car he was driving rear-ended an 18-wheeler in the 3800 block of I-35 south, north of the Solms Road southbound exit, around 9:30 p.m. Police said the 18-wheeler was traveling slowly because of mechanical issues when it was rear-ended by a black Toyota Corolla traveling at highway speeds. The driver, a 32-year-old New Braunfels man, was extracted and then transported in critical condition by ground EMS to San Antonio Military Medical Center. The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 30-year-old man from Michigan, was uninjured. I-35 southbound main lanes were closed for approximately two hours while NBPD conducted an on-site investigation.
April 6, 2019
NBPD and NBFD units dispatched at 4:45 a.m. to the 4200 block of I-35 North, between Kohlenberg Road and FM 306, found the driver of an 18-wheeler had lost control and rolled over, taking out approximately 500 feet of guardrail.
Police said the big rig on the main lanes of the highway when it exited, struck the guardrail, and wound up in the median between the main lanes and frontage road. The truck driver was taken to Resolute Hospital with minor injuries; the frontage road reopened at 9:30 a.m. and the FM 306 exit reopened hours later.
March 22, 2019
Emergency crews called to the northbound access lanes in the 3900 block of Interstate 35 North found the cab of the 18-wheeler on fire around 3:30 p.m. NBFD said no one was injured in the accident, which ruptured the fuel tank of the truck, leaking diesel fuel onto the roadway. NBFD had the fire under control in less than a half-hour, but hazardous materials units and environmental cleanup crews didn’t clear the scene until 7 p.m.
Jan. 12, 2019
A 23-year-old San Marcos man was killed when his Jeep Wrangler struck the rear of a utility trailer being towed by an 18-wheeler in the 3900 block of I-35 northbound frontage just south of the FM 306/Creekside exit. The driver of the big rig, a 38-year-old man from Louisiana, was not injured in the mishap.
Feb 24, 2017
A New Braunfels man, 28, was killed and another New Braunfels man, 27, was injured after their Chevy Yukon sport utility vehicle crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler in the 8000 block of I-35, between Watson Lane and York Creek Road around 5 a.m.
The impact pinned the SUV under the tractor-trailer. NBFD responders had to cut the men from the truck, with the survivor, who suffered critical injures, transported by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital. DPS troopers said the big rig was going south when the Yukon crashed into the back of the much bigger truck.
