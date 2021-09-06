The city of New Braunfels will join cities across the nation holding ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, that killed 2,977 people, including 343 firefighters and 60 police officers.
The local event will begin at 7:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 and will feature members of the New Braunfels Fire Department and New Braunfels Police Department Honor Guard.
The honor guard will march from the downtown Central Fire Station on Hill Avenue to the Main Plaza for a ceremony that will begin at about 7:46 a.m., commemorating when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York.
“That ceremony will include the raising and lowering of the American flag to half-staff, an invocation, brief remarks from local dignitaries, and a performance by the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes and Drums,” said David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator.
Traffic around the Main Plaza will be closed starting at about 7:30 a.m.
Those wishing to attend the ceremony should gather on the Main Plaza near the flagpole and bandstand.
The event will conclude and traffic on the Plaza will return to normal at about 8:15 a.m.
For those unable to attend the ceremony, the event will be available online with a livestream on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofNewBraunfels.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7110 will have a flag-raising ceremony from 10 a.m. at post headquarters, 600 Peace Ave. in New Braunfels.
Canyon Lake Republican Women will host its annual Freedom Walk at 9 a.m. at Canyon Lake Dam. Featured speakers include State Sen. Donna Campbell and New Braunfels City Councilman Lawrence Spradley. Canyon Lake resident Tripp Marsalis will be the Emcee. Other participants include Peaches Kelly, who will perform patriotic songs, Comal County Sheriff’s Color Guard, the Canyon Lake EMS and Fire Department and Canyon Lake Area Blue Star Mothers.
CLRW members will display a flag with the names of the deceased, with flyover by the Commemorative Air Force at 9:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their red, white and blue apparel and bring small flags.
