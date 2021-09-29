Comal County's COVID-19 active case count continued a downward trajectory on Wednesday with recoveries outpacing new cases, while local hospital usage also declined, but the vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated.
County health officials reported 134 new COVID-19 cases and 211 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 1,080, down 77 from the previous day and 346 from a week ago. Of those new cases, 55 are confirmed and 79 are probable. Two are backlogged cases being added to county data. That’s the first time active cases have been below the 1,100 mark since early August.
Thirty-seven of the new cases are people under 20, 25 are in their 20s, 35 are in their 30s and 40s, 25 are in their 50s and 60s and 12 were 70 and older.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 44 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, down five from the previous day and nine from a week ago, with 12 of those patients in intensive care and nine on ventilators. According to county officials, about 89% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Of the county's active cases, 46 residents were hospitalized, unchanged from the previous day and up five from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one patient is from age 1 to 18, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, nine in their 70s and five older than 80.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
No deaths were reported Wednesday. The county's death toll remained at 420.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 63,245 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020.
DSHS counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
On Tuesday, state officials reported 11,375 new confirmed cases and 3,396 new probable cases, a decrease of 2,306 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Monday, 9,551 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 2,107 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 11.88% on Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s mark of 11.72%.
State health officials reported 844 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 111 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Monday, state health officials reported 8,839 available staffed hospital beds, including 494 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 14.9% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Wednesday was 10.71%. The antigen rate was 8.85%.
DSHS figures on Wednesday indicated that 70.84% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.32% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 71.56% and 61.42%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 63.89% with one dose and 56.5% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative COVID testing has resumed in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
