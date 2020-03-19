Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday declared a state public health disaster and issued an executive order that aligns state and local precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.
Abbott’s order, which becomes effective at midnight Friday and runs through midnight April 3, bans social gatherings of more than 10 people at any particular time or location, closes bars and restaurants to indoor traffic, bans visits to nursing homes and extended care facilities, closes public and private schools as well as gyms.
“This is not a shelter in place order,” he said. “It doesn’t prohibit people from shopping, or banking, and doesn’t limit domestic travel, which will remain unrestricted.”
Abbott said all offices and workplaces will remain open, but recommends most limit personal attendance to essential employees.
The press conference included John Hellerstedt, state health services commissioner, who issued the medical disaster declaration — the state’s first since the aftermath of the 1901 Galveston hurricane — ahead of Abbott’s executive order.
Also attending were Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick; Nim Kidd, state emergency management chief; Imelda Garcia, Department of State Health Services’ assistant commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services, and Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency commissioner.
“Working together, we must defeat COVID-19 by reducing its spread and transmission — which is why we must follow all articulated CDC standards toward that goal,” Abbott said. “We must get back to business more quickly … Texans must unite in this in the way they did against Hurricane Harvey.
“In Houston, where streets turned into rivers, Texans responded in boats and other means to help others. It did not deter the way they stepped up and responded — and that Texas spirit will help us defeat COVID-19.”
The city of New Braunfels announced closures of bars, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and indoor amusement facilities during the period.
“We took this extraordinary step to ensure public health and in support of Gov. Abbott’s executive order this afternoon,” Mayor Barron Casteel said. “I appreciate the local restaurants and establishments that have already chosen to proactively close, recognizing this public health emergency.
“We understand the impact that this order will have on local businesses and employees, but we must join them and act to protect the health of the citizens and visitors.”
The order allows takeout, delivery, drive-in, room service and drive-through services but requires businesses to require persons to be distanced six feet from each other in any waiting area or queue. It also cancels any gatherings of more than 10 people, exempting grocery stores, retail establishments, medical facilities, childcare facilities, office space, hotels, residential buildings and manufacturing facilities.
City staff will work to educate business owners and the public through the end of the week; after that enforcement mechanisms will be instituted against those in noncompliance. The city also canceled the annual Wein and Saengerfest scheduled for May 2.
At 5 p.m. Thursday the city closed parks and recreation administrative offices to the public. It said employees are still reporting to work and available to answer questions and process requests over the phone at 830-221-4350. The city hall lobby will remain open, with Planning and Development Services taking calls through a phone bank in the lobby; window service at Municipal Court will remain open to the public.
Comal County tax office locations downtown and in Bulverde and Sattler will be closed to the public. The main phone lines will remain open at 830-221-1353; motor vehicle dealers can call the office for an appointment to pick up necessary documents.
The downtown courthouse and county clerk’s offices are closed to foot traffic. The district clerk’s office has also closed public access and suspended passport processing. All county offices are available via phone and email, and the county’s main switchboard number, 830-221-1100, also remains open.
For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 and county office closures and restrictions, visit www.comalcountytx.com/covid19. Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call a dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
