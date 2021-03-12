Once again, the Texas Legislature is calling to end to the time-worn tradition of Daylight Saving Time — which begins yet again at 2 a.m. Sunday.
“Texans have been through a lot lately. From a global pandemic wreaking physical, emotional and financial havoc across our state to a record-setting winter storm that brought us to our knees,” District 122 State Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, said in an op-ed published in several news outlets on Friday. “It’s time to give Texans a break and spare them from the inane ritual of changing their clocks.”
In 2017 and 2019 proposed legislation targeting the time change failed.
“This is why we filed House Joint Resolution 78, which seeks to allow Texans to vote whether to stay on Standard Time year-round or Daylight Saving Time year-round,” said Larson, whose 2019 bill passed 133-9 in the House but never got before a Senate committee.
The United States first enacted Daylight Saving Time in 1918 to add another hour of light to turn out armaments during World War I. The measure came and went through the years, surviving the Great Depression and World War II, when it was called War Time.
In 1966 DST became the law of the land. It was extended year-round in 1973-74 during the energy crisis, but has remained in place ever since. The U.S. is among only 70 countries that observe DST.
In the U.S. Congress, the Sunshine Protection Act, proposed by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and co-sponsored by four Republican and three Democratic senators, suggests using Standard Time four months of the year, from November to March.
“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio said in a statement to the Washington Post.
Florida’s legislature passed a version of the bill in 2018, as have 15 other states, including California, Oregon, Tennessee and Maine. Individual states, however, aren’t permitted to change their DST schedules without federal approval from the Department of Transportation, which means an act of Congress would be required, the Post said.
According to timeand
date.com, the Energy Policy Act of 2005 gives every state or territory the right to opt out of using DST. Only Hawaii and most of Arizona do so; select Native-American areas, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands also don’t observe DST.
The most important aspect of DST — other than losing that hour of sleep — is that it’s a reminder to change batteries in household smoke detectors.
“It’s that time, meaning when time changes, change those batteries,” New Braunfels Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell said, adding these days most smoke detector batteries last up to 10 years.
“As technology improves, so do the batteries. And these days, most smoke detectors are hard-wired with battery backups if the power should fail. Also, push test buttons on smoke detectors to make sure that they sound off.”
O’Connell said NBFD still does perform checks of detectors for residents, especially seniors, who can call the department at 830-221-4200.
Since 2007, Daylight Time begins on the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November.
DST critics say changing clocks twice a year disrupts sleep schedules, increases car accidents as well as the risk of heart attacks, seasonal depression and other health issues.
“The risk of heart attack increases 10 percent in the days following springing forward, most likely caused by sleep deprivation and the interruption of biological rhythms,” Larson said. “Studies also indicate that we’re more likely to get sick, less productive and, frankly, just exhausted directly following the time change.”
DST doesn’t last forever, as the sleep-deprived will be able to rejoice when standard time returns at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
In the meantime, Larson urges Texans to call their state legislators.
“We believe that our approach of allowing Texas voters to pick between keeping Daylight Saving Time or Standard Time year-round provides the compromise needed to get this done,” he said.
