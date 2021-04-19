New Braunfels will enter the second stage of drought restrictions, effective immediately, New Braunfels Utilities officials said Monday afternoon.
Insufficient rainfall and rising temperatures have caused the level of the well that measures the Edwards Aquifer to drop over recent weeks, according to NBU, with the rolling 10-day average hitting 649.6 feet on Monday.
"The New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan outlines water stages and instructs NBU customers to enter Stage 2 when the rolling 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer drops to 650 feet," said Melissa Krause, NBU's chief communications and strategy officer. "Conservation is an economical source of NBU's water supply, and adhering to drought restrictions may also help customers manage their utility bills."
The utility had been under Stage 1 restrictions since October when the aquifer's level fell below 660 feet.
While under a state of water restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is limited to one day a week by addresses, with addresses ending 0 or 1 having Monday, 2 or 3 having Tuesday, 4 or 5 having Wednesday, 6 or 7 having Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday.
Under Stage 2 restrictions, residents can use a hand-held hose, bucket, drip irrigation system or soaker hose that does not spray water in the air only before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
The use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends in any stage of restrictions.
The utility said it expects water demand to increase as the hot Texas summer approaches.
The utility is also reminding customers that peak tiered water rate increases take effect June 1 and remain effective through Sept. 30.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, Comal County is experiencing severe drought conditions.
The lack of rainfall in 2021 has also prompted Comal County officials to initiate a burn ban. Commissioners unanimously approved the measure earlier this month after Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde warned last February's freeze left a lot of dry tinder in fields and along roadways — and it wouldn't take much to set it off.
And the long-term forecast doesn't look promising for significant precipitation.
The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center projects that drought conditions in south-central Texas, like most of the western half of the country, will persist through July.
The area could receive some much-needed rain this week, however.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, an approaching upper-level system will yield rain and thunderstorm chances in the area for the end of the week, but forecasters expect a frontal boundary to clear the skies this weekend, with temperatures trending warmer.
To keep track of the latest watering stage and pertinent information, visit nbutexas.com/current-water-restriction-status, facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities or call the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
To learn more about conserving water, visit nbutexas.com/conservation.
