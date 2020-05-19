Comal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday’s drowning of a Houston man in Canyon Lake.
New Braunfels Fire Department divers recovered the body of 25-year-old Jhonatan Zavaleta just after 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Zavaleta was last seen swimming near the beach area of Comal Park.
“We received a call at 4:03 p.m. from Comal Park’s beach area on a possible drowning,” Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Tuesday.
Smith said Zavaleta, at the park with his girlfriend and friends, “had lost his tube and tried to swim back to shore but went under water,” adding after five minutes his friends called for help.
Canyon Lake Fire & EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said members of his department arrived in fire and EMS units at 4:05 p.m. and cleared the scene around 9 p.m.
Brinkkoeter said NBFD divers recovered the body about 40 feet offshore in about 65 feet of water at 7:09 p.m. He and Smith said Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Tom Clark pronounced Zavaleta dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy.
Also at the scene were Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens and representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Additional details on the incident and ongoing investigation were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.