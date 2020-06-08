Comal County confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, three new recoveries and two patients being discharged from the hospital on Monday morning.
That puts the county at 121 total confirmed COVID cases, 97 recoveries, 17 active cases, and two hospitalizations. Seven patients have died from the disease since the start of the outbreak.
Three of the four new cases are from New Braunfels and are people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. The fourth case is a north-side Canyon Lake resident in their 50s. All of them are home-isolating.
As of Monday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports 3,668 tests conducted with 121 positives, 3,404 negatives and 143 tests still pending.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.