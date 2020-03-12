A local doctor will answer the public’s questions about the coronavirus to debunk myths and misinformation amidst the panic worldwide.
On Friday, Riverside ER and The Crossing Urgent Care will hold a question-and-answer session with Dr. Nwando Okafor on the coronavirus. The discussion is at Riverside ER, 1860 S. Seguin Ave. Suite 400, from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Okafor, who co-owns Riverside ER, will field questions from attendees while dispelling rumors about how the COVID-19 virus spreads, who can contract it, who is susceptible and how much people should worry.
“One of our physicians decided it would be a good idea, with all the panic going around, to give the ability to the public to ask some questions and concerns,” said Robbyn Hopper, Riverside ER facility administrator and Director of Nursing.
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday.
At that time, there were 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were no cases reported in New Braunfels or Comal County.
The Comal County Public Information Office has asked residents to frequently wash hands with soap and hot water, or to use an alcohol-based sanitizer. The office also advised people should disinfect commonly touched surfaces, avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth and cover coughs and sneezes — with an elbow, if possible.
“We just want to get some good information out there so people aren’t scared,” Hopper said.
The event is free and open to the public, though attendees should RSVP to 830-468-5600 or bmedina@riversideer.com
