Three of four county patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged from the facilities, health officials said Tuesday morning.
While the good news was welcome, the county's top health official said that it didn't mean that residents should abandon guidelines on social distancing.
"It’s nice to be able to report some good news," Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said. "We’re so happy for these patients and their loved ones that they were released from the hospital, and wish them well as they continue to recover. At the same time, now isn’t the time to be complacent. Residents should continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing in order to stop the spread of COVID-19."
Comal County also reported its 59th case of the disease, a New Braunfels resident in their 20s who is self-isolating, and a 42nd recovery.
The county now has 11 active cases of COVID-19, with one hospitalized, and the remaining self-isolating at home. Six patients have died as a result of the disease.
As of Tuesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health received reports of 868 tests, with 59 positives, 741 negatives and 68 results still pending.
Comal County resources
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Guadalupe County at 34 active cases
In neighboring Guadalupe County, 87 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. In its Monday report Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the county has 34 active cases, five of which are hospitalized, and 53 recoveries.
Eleven of the positive tests in Guadalupe County have been from the portion of New Braunfels that stretches across the Guadalupe/Comal county line.
Officials say Cibolo has 21 cases, Seguin 16, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, the unincorporated county has 13, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six.
