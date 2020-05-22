Two consecutive terms, six memorable years.
An era will end on Tuesday, as Mayor Barron Casteel, Mayor Pro Tem and District 5 Council Member Wayne Peters, and District 6 Council Member Leah Garcia step down from the New Braunfels City Council.
All looked ahead to the future when they took office in 2014 and reelected in 2017. Together, they helped guide what’s now the third fastest growing city in the country through mandates of two bond elections, expansions city facilities and Loop 337, and the current COVID-19 crisis.
We asked each to comment on their best moments and accomplishments; their not-so-good moments and
disappointments; and their hopes for the future of New Braunfels.
BARRON CASTEEL
Mayor of the city of New Braunfels
Best moments and accomplishments
Coming into office, there were two goals I wanted to see accomplish: increase government transparency and to approach governance from a community perspective.
This Council, along with past Council members that I had the opportunity to serve with over my tenure, were all committed to those principles. We wanted to do everything through a process that maximized citizen engagement. We knew that if we want citizens to listen to us, and find local government credible, we first need to listen to their needs and concerns. The more we engage, the more we listen, the better the outcomes. The doors to the decision-making process are then wide-open for everyone to see.
I am also proud of our partnership approach to governance. The City, the County, NBU, the NBEDC, NB Chamber, NBISD, and CISD all serve the same community. It’s in everyone’s best interest to work together to maximize government resources for the betterment of the whole. I can point to projects like the Loop 337 construction, Das Rec, athletic fields, the Castell Street Master Plan, all of which were achieved through good planning and partnerships. I believe in this community approach and I think we are the better for it.
Not-so-good moments/disappointments
I wish we could have completed more projects. Some of the road construction you see, I would have loved to see those projects already finished. In planning for the 2019 bond program, we learned from the 2013 Bond program, where projects were not ready to go as soon as they were approved by the public. And I think the public expected that. With the 2019 Bond program, we did much more work ahead of time to prepare us to initiate work more quickly. We activated a public Bond Advisory Committee, we prioritized projects, we did preliminary engineering studies, we sought partners, we determined funding, all so that the projects were able to get underway almost immediately after given the green light by citizens. We have budgeted carefully to have the resources so that our citizens will continue to see a focus on road investments in the months and years ahead.
One of the biggest challenges has been managing through this COVID epidemic. It has challenged everyone and every level of government. I know not everyone has agreed with the decisions being made, but its unprecedented and there has been no roadmap. I can tell you that the positive relationships between the City, the County, NBU, and the school districts have played a big part in our ability to address all of the issues we faced during this time. Their support and cooperation have been invaluable.
Future hopes
I am confident that the new Council and City staff are committed to citizen engagement and transparency. It has become part of the culture at City Hall and they continue to develop processes that solicit more input from our residents. I know that they will listen to the citizens and use their feedback in meaningful ways that will provide real results, solutions to existing issues, and ideas for future projects. I hope to see our 2019 Bond projects complete in the next few years. And more than anything, I hope that I have instilled the value of public service in my two sons so that someday they carry the torch forward in their own ways.
WAYNE PETERS
District 5 Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem
First, I want to thank all of my constituents in District 5 for their support and friendship over the past 6 years. Also, thanks to all city residents for their support for me as their Mayor Pro Tem for the past 4 years. It has been an honor to serve all of you and the City during my tenure on City Council. And a special thanks to my wife, Toni, for her support, encouragement and patience over these years.
The good
We had many successes and accomplishments during my tenure, too many to list. I will mention several that are particularly satisfying to me. In May of 2014 our newly elected Council set a specific goal to significantly increase transparency and open public input into our City government. I believe we have successfully accomplished that goal. We also wanted to increase public and private partnerships on major projects whenever possible to “stretch” funding provided by the City. We have partnered with NBISD, Comal County, NBEDC, NBU, TxDOT, Veramendi, and other developers on projects such as the Das Rec pool and basketball courts, Loop 337, and the sports complex.
The successful creation of the 5-year financial forecast in 2014 by the City Manager with Council and its continued use has greatly improved our ability to plan for the future and provide for the growing needs of the City. This includes staffing and actions to make our staff salaries more competitive with the “comparator” cities that we track. This helps us recruit and retain talented employees that work hard for our community. We have also increased general fund spending on street repairs from around $500,000 per year in 2013 to almost $2 million a year in 2020. Successful implementation of the projects approved by the citizens in the 2013 Bond Election and the passage of the 2019 Bond Proposals by the citizens, which included 2 new fire stations, a new police department facility, a new library at the West Side Community Center and several major road projects have been particularly gratifying. The rebuilding and expansion of the San Antonio Street Bridge to make it safer for our citizens and guests and capable of transporting our emergency vehicles while maintaining some of its historical characteristics was a goal I set shortly after being sworn in to office in 2014 and will be completed this summer.
It has been a privilege to work with a dedicated City Manager who has built an excellent staff that is committed outstanding customer service for all citizens. These dedicated employees have the best interests of the City as their primary objective as they perform their jobs every day. I was also pleased in 2014 to lead Council in the development of a formal evaluation process for the City Manager, City Attorney and Municipal Court Judge who report to Council. This system continues today and provides for these Executives to set individual goals and measure performance against these goals each year.
The not-so-good
As in any job, there also have been some disappointments. It has been disappointing to me that the State Legislature finds it increasingly necessary to mandate to municipalities how they should govern their cities and thereby increasingly impact the cities’ ability to provide all the necessary services to their citizens. It has also been disappointing that we have yet to conclude a deal with Union Pacific to acquire the rail yard off South Castell Avenue that would enhance the South Castell Avenue project that has been in the planning stage for several years. I would have also liked to have seen substantial improvements to the Comal River infrastructure to improve the safety and enjoyment of our citizens and visitors. But these projects will continue on and I hope to see progress in coming years.
Best wishes
I hope that the incoming Council with its three new members will continue to work together as harmoniously and effectively as the Councils I have participated on over the past six years; and that this Council can continue with building on the success of our City over the past six years.
LEAH GARCIA
District 6 Council Member
Proudest
accomplishments
New Braunfels is growing at a nationally recognized exponential rate. With this rapid growth come difficulties in keeping up with growth and development ensuring everyone enjoys a good quality of life. In my time on city council I am most proud of being entrusted with the great responsibility of representing my neighbors and fellow citizens of New Braunfels. When I ran for office the first time it was my goal to help residents living along the north tributary to get out of the flood plain. While the city is not finished with the project, we have successfully made 120 properties eligible to be removed from the flood plain saving homeowners hard earned money. Another project I am very proud to have worked on is the veteran’s memorial. The sacrifice that members of the military and their families make to ensure our ability to enjoy freedom in this country is unparalleled to any other. I believe it is important that we pay tribute to these brave men and women serving our country and to those that have paid the ultimate cost for our freedom.
Biggest
disappointments
As city leaders we attempt to do the best we can by our neighbors and citizens knowing that at the end of the day we are all human and thus, imperfect. The north tributary project is one of my proudest accomplishments but also one of my biggest disappointments because I would have really liked to see it finished through the end. While the city has made progress on the project, ongoing litigation is slowing down the process. I would like to see, and it is my hope that the city can put behind it the ongoing litigation and secure additional funding to see the project finished to the end. Another disappointing aspect to my time on city council is the noise surrounding the downtown bar district. While we made strides to pass a noise ordinance to help alleviate the homeowners that live around these areas, unfortunately I feel like we fell short and didn’t address all of the issues that these citizens face during busy times like the summer.
The future
The rapid growth of the city has led to a flourishing housing market, which is a good thing, especially during the time we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. Unfortunately for some, New Braunfels housing is becoming more and more expensive with very little affordable housing being developed in New Braunfels. It is my hope that the City addresses this issue and I would love to work on this initiative in the future to make that hope become a reality, so that New Braunfels can be a place for all people. Another issue I would like the city to address in the future is providing funding for the homeless shelter here in New Braunfels. We have a growing homeless population and by providing resources for people like mental health treatment, identification services, and job help will help people get out of the unfortunate situation of homelessness.
