District 73 state Rep. Kyle Biedermann tweeted he was glad he and his wife have a home in New Braunfels after Thursday’s release of a map redrawing potential Texas House districts.
House Bill 1, authored by Corpus Christi Rep. Todd Hunter, Republican chair of the House Redistricting Committee, is the first draft of a proposal revamping the chamber’s 150 districts and increase GOP strength across the state.
Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, and Terry Wilson, R-Marble Falls, would face off in a new District 19 under the proposal, which will likely undergo several changes before it reaches Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
District 73 currently includes mostly all of Comal, Gillespie and Kendall counties. The proposed map eliminates all but Comal County and the western portion of Hays County, which Biedermann, in his third term, tweeted is a revision he would welcome.
“It’s good to see that the newly released suggested maps for District 73 would make our district more conservative than already exists,” he said. “It is safe to say that with this map, parts of Hays and Comal County will have conservative representation for the foreseeable future.
“One of the reasons Barbi and I purchased a home in New Braunfels (during) our first year in office was because Comal County has always been so central to this district.”
Voicemails left with Biedermann, his Capitol office and his aides were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon, leaving it unclear which district he plans to seek reelection.
On Sept. 3, former New Braunfels City Council Member George Green announced he would challenge Biedermann for the GOP nomination in District 73. The proposed map would also pit a handful of other Democratic and Republican House incumbents in races against each other.
The Texas Legislature began its third special session on Sept. 21, focusing on redrawing state Senate, House and Board of Education districts and adding two more U.S. House districts.
The map unveiled Thursday follows similar maps that would increase Republican strength while decreasing that of Blacks and Hispanics throughout the state — despite the latest census data that showed people of color fueled 95% of Texas’ population growth over the past decade.
Currently 83 of 150 House districts are areas in which white residents make up a majority of eligible voters; 33 are districts where Hispanic voters make up the majority, while Black residents are the majority of eligible voters in seven districts.
The new map would add six more districts where white residents make up the majority of eligible voters while the number of Hispanic and Black districts would each drop by three. It would also tip the partisan breakdown between districts toward Republicans.
Currently, there are 76 districts that went to former President Donald Trump during the 2020 general election, while 74 went to President Joe Biden. Among those, 50 districts voted 60% or more for Trump — indicating the district is safely Republican — while 40 districts had more than 60% support for Biden — indicating strong Democratic support.
Under the proposed House map, 86 districts would have gone for Trump, while 64 would have gone to Biden. The number of districts that voted 60% or more for Trump or Biden would be tied at 46.
This year marks the first time in decades Texas can draw and use political maps without first receiving federal approval. The preclearance requirement, outlined in the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
