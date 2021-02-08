The deaths of 10 Comal County residents, including seven from New Braunfels, two from Spring Branch and one from Canyon Lake, brought the county's COVID-19 death toll to 269 on Monday, county health officials said.
Officials confirmed the deaths of the following residents:
- Spring Branch woman in her 60s on Jan. 28 at a San Antonio Hospital
- New Braunfels man in his 60s on Jan. 23 at a San Marcos hospital
- New Braunfels man in his 70s on Jan. 31 at a San Antonio hospital
- Spring Branch woman in 60s on Jan. 26 at a San Antonio Hospital
- New Braunfels woman in her 60s on Jan. 27 at a New Braunfels hospital
- New Braunfels woman in 70s on Jan. 21 at a New Braunfels hospital
- New Braunfels man in his 80s on Feb. 1
- Canyon Lake woman in her 70s on Jan. 23 at a Sugar Land hospital
- New Braunfels man in her 80s on Jan. 31 at a New Braunfels hospital
- New Braunfels woman in her 50s on Jan. 28 at a New Braunfels hospital
County health officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries Monday morning, bringing the number of active cases to 604.
Nineteen of the new cases are confirmed and 25 are probable.
The additional recoveries from the virus bring that total to 7,606.
Thirty-one of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, with seven coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three from south of Canyon Lake, two from southern Comal County and Garden Ridge, and one from north of Canyon Lake.
The largest number of new cases came from people in their 30s and 40s with 13, followed by people in their 50s and 60s with 12, people in their 20s with nine, people under 20 with eight and people 70 and older with two.
As of Sunday, the state has reported 2.2 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 323,644 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in Texas have dipped below 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 20. Texas reports a decrease in cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 after setting record highs in mid-January. Still, the state averages more than 300 reported deaths a day.
Of the county's active cases, 70 patients were hospitalized Monday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 50 COVID-19 patients, with 22 of those in intensive care and 16 on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said some of the patients might be treated at outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients across the region continues a slow downward trend. On Monday, that figure neared the 15% threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late last year, which closed bars and lowered capacity limits at other businesses.
The percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, including Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 15.92% Monday.
On Sunday, there were at least 9,652 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 11,978 available staffed hospital beds, including 779 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 14.2% of total hospital beds.
Tighter restrictions in the region will be lifted once hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 37.39%, while the antigen positivity rate was 7.55%. Health officials said the molecular rate, a test that's more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.
As of Monday morning, public health has received reports of 63,247 tests conducted, with 4,422 confirmed cases, 4.041 probable cases and 16 suspect cases.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Vaccines
The county's standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials said call center operators continue to schedule appointments for vaccination clinics this week after receiving more doses from the state.
Those registered for the standby list could receive a call this week, and officials are asking people to respond to calls as soon as possible.
County officials are also asking people on the standby list who receive emails that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, can check the county's website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people starting Thursday at locations across Texas, including San Antonio and Canyon Lake.
Patients must register in advance as early as Wednesday at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.
Christus Santa Rosa has an appointment system for some clinics and outpatient care sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and check availability.
As of Saturday, 3.2 million doses have been administered. Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16.
In Comal County, 12,577 people have received one dose and 3,580 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.
People can find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
