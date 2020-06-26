Comal County officials are bracing for their first COVID-19 election, as early voting begins Monday for the July 14 party primary runoffs.
Polls in Comal and Guadalupe counties will accept ballots through July 10 for those selecting between the top two Republican and Democratic primary candidates who failed to exceed 50% pluralities on March 3. Winners will secure party nominations for the Nov. 3 general election.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Greg Abbott doubled the time period for early voting, which excepting the July 4 holiday period runs through July 10.
Balloting is open to all registered voters, regardless if they were registered or voted in the March primaries. Those who voted under party banners in March must again cast ballots with the same party — and all who are able must vote in person.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid by the Texas Democratic Party that sought to expand voting by mail as a precaution against spreading COVID-19. It denied the party’s request to let a federal district judge’s order allowing mail-in voting to stand while it appeals a higher court ruling that overturned the order.
“I don’t think it will be settled (by November) but I’m glad,” Comal County Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua, relieved after preparing for that possibility for early voting, which alone is strange enough.
“I don’t think any runoff election has ever been held in July, let alone during a pandemic,” she said. “It’s all the precautions you have to take to make sure everyone is social distancing and being safe. I’m sure it’s been a challenge for all of the election officials in the state.”
Without local runoff races, voters will determine major-party nominees in state and federal races. Both counties will choose Democratic nominees for the U.S. Senate and Texas Railroad Commission. Republicans will select nominees for Place 5 on the State Board of Education and District 35 (some also District 15) of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Jaqua said Comal County is following state law that limits mail-in or absentee balloting to those in the service, residing abroad or in other states, over 65 or with disabilities. Jaqua guaranteed a “successful and safe” voting experience.
“Our staff has the health and safety of our election officials and voters utmost in our minds,” Jaqua said. “We will provide multiple implements for those casting ballots without contact, and all voting officials will have access to face masks, face shields, gloves and hand sanitizer.”
Jaqua added all polling sites will have Plexiglas shields at voter qualifying tables.
“They will have their choice of finger cots or disposable stylus to sign in and then use either the disposable stylus or finger cot on Verity Touch to cast their ballots,” Jaqua said. “After each voter casts their ballot, an election worker will sanitize voting equipment for the next voter.”
As of Wednesday, Comal County had about 108,000 registered voters. Jaqua said election laws do not mandate facemasks, which are recommended, but not mandatory.
“We cannot deny a voter the right to vote if they are not wearing a mask,” Jaqua said. “At all sites we will have social distancing with the floor markings. We will not have more than five voters in the actual voting area at any one time. We will also have curbside voting for those who want it; when they arrive all they have to do is call us and we’ll come out.”
These Comal County early polling locations will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-10:
•Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
•Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
•Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
•CRRC of Canyon Lake, 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673, Sattler
•Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10)
These Guadalupe County early polling sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 6-10:
•Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
•Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
•Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
•Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
•New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
For more, visit election office links at the Comal and Guadalupe county websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.