After zero COVID cases at its youth shelters for about six months, Connections Individual and Family Services is locking down again as the delta variant surges across the country.
At their emergency shelter, there is one child with COVID out of 14 kids. Their Transitional Living Program residential facility has six kids out of 11 with COVID, said Connections Individuals and Family Services CEO Jacob Huereca.
There are two confirmed COVID cases among staff members, he said.
There’s no certainty that those cases are the delta variant, since there’s no easy way to determine that, but with it now the dominant strain in the country, Huereca said that’s a high likelihood.
Connections tests all the kids weekly and quarantines them if they are positive.
They also encourage staff to wear masks and get vaccinated.
“A lot of kids are asymptomatic, or don’t show symptoms,” Huereca said. “The scary thing for everyone is what this delta variant is, it’s like COVID again. We don’t know how much of an impact it’s going to have and we can only control what we can control like masks and quarantine.”
Connections takes care of runaways, homeless and foster youth. It also provides counseling services and substance abuse prevention for youth and families.
During the first wave of cases last spring, Huereca said they quarantined those with COVID and managed to keep it from spreading.
Connections outreach coordinator Megan Dupree said it feels like starting over.
“It feels like I never thought we would be right back where we are at this point,” Dupree said. “It’s challenging for the kids, it’s challenging for the staff. Our kids come from hard places and so this is kind of another level of something they’re having to deal with.”
In the Shelters
Youth with COVID are quarantined in their rooms and to a designated section of the shelter closed off to those who tested negative.
Those who tested positive also get their own bathrooms. Dupree said quarantining keeps everyone safe but also makes it challenging for staff to interact and help the kids, who feel isolated and bored.
If tested positive, they cannot go on outings, do walks or go to the park and cannot visit with case workers or the only family support they have.
Connections outreach specialist Tanya Renee Paniagua is accepting cards from the community to give them kind words of encouragement.
Last time around, the community donated items such as DVD players the kids could keep in their rooms while quarantining.
This time they are asking for individually wrapped snacks and drinks such as Gatorade, juice and water.
“Things staff can pass off to them without preparing,” Dupree said. “We’re giving them packed things as much as possible and we have PPE supplies so we’re being very careful and the kids are being careful and cautious as well.”
If a child happens to get really sick, they have a doctor to check them out and if need be send them to a network hospital, Huereca said.
Staff protocol
Support staff and administration are working remotely, while those working in the shelters are asked to wear masks and get vaccinated.
“We have to have someone there 24/7, seven days a week,” Dupree said. “So we have to be extra careful in protecting the people who do that. We’ve done a good job of doing that without a crystal ball.”
Once vaccines rolled out, staff who were vaccinated did not catch COVID, Huereca said. Staff who get vaccinated can even get time off for it in return.
“We’re really encouraging staff to get vaccinated and wear masks again,” Huereca said. “I can tell from experience we only had one staff member get COVID with the new variant and I can tell you staff members who are vaccinated have not been getting sick.”
Staggering schedules for when people need to come into the office has also helped, he said.
“We also have plenty of PPE on hand like hand sanitizer, gloves, face shields, masks,” Huereca said. “We had a good stockpile and still have a good stockpile.”
No help from the state
The state of Texas’ foster care system has been broken for years due to underfunding which caused case backlogs and children to go missing.
More and more children are needing permanent homes, yet there are not enough foster families available and many children are moved around frequently.
Huereca said the state does not have a number of COVID cases among children in the system and Connections has had to put a “pause on everything.”
“We get very creative, and it’s tough and basically you have the foster care crisis going on in the state of Texas so there’s nowhere for these kids to go and you can’t take kids,” Huereca said. “You have kids who should be going home to a family and doing things, but now they can’t leave.”
Similar organizations for abused and neglected children such as St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in New Braunfels are left without instructions.
“I think we’re on an island to figure things out,” Huereca said. “There’s really no clear guidance being given to us, no resources and all of our resources come from the community. They don’t come from the state of Texas.”
Dupree said the community has been immensely supportive as the shelters go through a stressful time again.
“It is hard and scary because we don’t know what to expect,” Dupree said. “We do our best in supporting youth and staff and get a lot of donations for staff to be able keep the kids entertained with activities.”
To donate, go to connectionsifs.org and click the “donate” tab. To donate specific items, follow Connections on Facebook to look out for donation requests.
To send a card, mail or drop them off at: 1414 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130
