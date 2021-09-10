This area’s top four first responders remembered the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on America as the day that changed many methods of fire and police protection.
“One could say it changed things almost immediately,” said Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said. “Building codes, stairways and exits did change — but it immediately changed the fire service in the way we think.”
That day, 1,600 miles away from Comal County, hijacked jets crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania in the worst terrorist attack in American history.
Three hundred forty-three New York City firefighters trying to save others trapped in the towers were among the 2,977 who immediately died in the attacks.
“FDNY’s numbers were so high because the fire service was based on getting people out without realizing the (whole) building was on fire,” Brinkkoeter said. “Even as high as the fire seemed, the jet fuel went down the elevator shafts and staircases and blew everything out at the bottom.”
Brinkkoeter, then an engineer with the New Braunfels Fire Department, recalls being on high alert after both towers fell. He said while firefighters were concerned about their comrades in New York, they began securing buildings in town while keeping a watchful eye out for possible attacks.
It wasn’t long before NBISD was called into action.
“We had an emergency call for a house explosion,” he said. “We didn’t know what was happening … it turned out to be nothing but smoke but it was called in that way. It was that we were on heightened alert — everything changed that fast.”
NBFD Chief Patrick O’Connell was then a firefighter with the Corsicana Fire Department.
“My wife and I and one of my firefighter friends and his wife took a trip to Shreveport for a long weekend — our first since our youngest child was born. We turned on TV and saw the first tower burning and was talking about that when the second plane hit,” he said.
“We knew then something bad was happening and decided to cut the trip short. We drove home not knowing what was happening.
“I guess what stayed on my mind the most — other than wondering why it happened — was that there was no doubt a lot of firefighters were going to die that day. It was a gut feeling — knowing how much fuel were in the planes when it hit the buildings. I knew they would do everything they could to get people out — there aren’t any firefighting systems designed to stop that kind of conflagration.”
Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds remembers working in his office, listening to an Austin radio show.
“On the show they sometimes made fun of things, but after they said a plane had hit one of the towers I thought it was pretty inappropriate thing for them to say as a joke,” Reynolds said. “But curiosity got the better of me, so I went inside the training center and turned on the news. Live, in front of everybody, we saw the second plane hit the north tower.”
Reynolds said Comal County activated its emergency operations center, which supported state and federal emergency operations at the time.
“The FAA said planes were down and it was a little time later before we found out about the Pentagon and Flight 93,” he said. “In the days that followed, the American spirit we all saw came out. You couldn’t find an American flag anywhere — for such a brief moment it all brought us closer together. That is the part that resonates with me — how we came together and rallied together.”
Twenty years ago New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane was on the police force in Keller, in the middle of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
“I was on the way to work when I heard the first plane had hit the tower,” he recalled. “When I got there I went into the conference room and saw the TV when the second plane hit.”
Lane remembered Keller PD’s participation in several task forces and agencies that united cities and towns in the Metroplex, including Arlington, the water supply source for many.
“I remember us joining forces with them and working on suspects and other things — we were always thinking about protecting the water system and other infrastructure protection things.”
Brinkkoeter recalled the calls for white powder suspected at the United States Post Office and city and county offices shortly after 9/11. In the days and weeks that followed, layered webs of federal and state protection descended into Comal County, which, according to the just-released 2000 U.S. Census, totaled 78,021 residents.
“Back then, there was a network but it mainly connected local agencies — there is a much better system in place now than there was 20 years ago,” Brinkkoeter said. For example, he said the Texas Interstate Mutual Fire Aid System is connected into the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and is now sending equipment to South Texas immigration detention centers
“What we’re trying to do is to lean forward and be prepared for anything,” Brinkkoeter said, noting similar agencies that have been developed over the past 20 years.
“Sept. 11 still rings very heavy in my heart — there were a lot of lives lost that day, and it still affected us days, weeks and months after the event. Today we’re using some of those protocols and using those lessons that we learned.”
O’Connell agreed.
“What I took away from it was that the world could change in a blink and you’ve got to be ready — as a public official, police officer, firefighter or paramedic — you’ve got to be ready to change and become adaptable,” he said. “That changed everything about firefighting and public safety in general … we’ve seen that same dynamic playing out with COVID-19.
“What we thought we knew was turned upside down. We had to adapt on the fly because at the end of the day that’s what the people we serve deserve and expect — to have responders capable of doing their jobs.”
Lane and Reynolds said their departments continue to work locally with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office; Texas Office of the Attorney General; Texas Department of Public Safety; Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement Office.
“We have many officers assigned with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security and some with the U.S. Marshal’s Service,” Lane said. “Before, it was just local, and county and state, and federal kind of separate. We work in task forces more than we did before, especially on crimes. But as far as New Braunfels, we have many officers who work with federal agencies, which has been the biggest difference.”
Lane said 9/11’s reverberations down to the local levels were enhanced after subsequent events of terrorism throughout the country.
“The Boston Marathon bombing a few years ago is a big example of how terrorism can affect the local level,” he said. “I think it reinforces the fact that we have to be proactive on the local level more than we ever have before.”
Reynolds credited the public for being more on top of reporting suspicious activity.
“I think people have learned to be more vigilant about their surroundings,” he said. “I would rather get 100 calls on nothing than not get a call on the one that’s important.”
Standing united on all levels is something the country needs right now, Reynolds said.
“As we’re coming up on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, we’re letting our petty differences, politics and opinions in and I just wish we could just get back to the day when we all had a common goal — the American goal.”
