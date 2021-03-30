The 100 Club of Comal County on Friday will be raising funds for calls they hope they will never have to make — to arrange donated benefits to survivors of first responders.
“It’s something you never want to see, but it is good that it is always there for those families,” 100 Club board member and spokesperson Belinda Frisk said.
Frisk and other 100 Club board members and volunteers will be on hand at seven McDonald’s restaurant locations, except the one closed for construction at State Highway 46 and Interstate 35, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday.
McDonald’s resumes its affiliation with the fundraiser after the year-long hiatus caused by COVID-19.
“For 13 years, McDonald’s Restaurants in South Central Texas have proudly and generously supported their local 100 Club Organizations through a fundraising effort conducted during lunch on Good Friday,” the company said. “Since 2008, locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants have donated $526,137.91 to support the families of fallen first responders. The ‘Good Friday Fundraiser’ reinforces our commitment to their communities by donating a percentage of sales to each member organization.”
Comal County’s 100 Club was born after the death of a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper in 2001. The club is now a nonprofit with members who individually contribute $100 or more annually to benefit families of law enforcement officers, firefighters, medical emergency services responders and jailers that die in the line of duty.
The Good Friday/Founders Day event will be the 13th time participating McDonald’s restaurant locations donate portions of proceeds to the 100 Club – used to distribute $10,000 checks to survivors, often within 24 hours of their first responder’s deaths.
“We have raised several thousand dollars in recent years and it always seems to increase with each year,” Frisk said. “The real blessing has been the interaction with McDonald's customers not to mention the company’s continued support throughout the years.”
It helped the club add immediate $1,000 cash disbursements to families whose loved ones’ deaths occur on holidays or Sundays, when most financial institutions are closed. It also pays premiums for $50,000 life insurance policies paid to beneficiaries of all Comal County first responders and support staffers.
The company said locations are still wary of COVID-19. Before the virus, first responders would greet guests, take orders and even deliver meals to tables.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and in-person events, the event will take on a different look in 2021,” McDonald's said. “There will be minimal on-site activities at your local restaurants, and as a result, we are relying on participating 100 Clubs to help spread the word about this legacy event via social media and other alternative means.”
Frisk said previously, 100 Club members set up inside the restaurants to hand out stickers to kids and visit with adults wanting to know more about the club.
“There is usually a fire engine on site with law enforcement and fire greeting and interacting,” she said. “This year we will only be able to be outside greeting those going through drive-thru and pick-up.”
100 Club President Eric Couch invited folks to purchase food, take photos outside with first responders — many will be attending at spots throughout the county — and thank them for jobs well done.
“We’re going to try to have fire trucks from some of the agencies around Comal County, along with sheriff’s office deputies and other first responders at the locations,” he said. “The firemen will be standing outside, thanking those who support their organizations.”
