A team of healthcare providers and businesses are partnering to offer free lunch and supplies to the senior community on Friday.
A drive-thru lunch will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday until supplies are exhausted at New Braunfels Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 2041 Sundance Parkway in New Braunfels.
Participants will receive a box lunch, a fabric mask and a three-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.
Vanessa Hake, director of sales and marketing at The Blake at New Braunfels, said the free meal is offered to support the city's senior community during the coronavirus outbreak.
“It was one of my 1:30 a.m. brainstorming sessions,” Hake said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to approach our seniors and give back to them as well. I know that some can’t get to the food banks or they’re having a hard time getting anything like hand sanitizer."
Sponsors include The Blake at New Braunfels, Visiting Angels, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels, Hope Hospice and New Braunfels Regional Rehabilitation Hospital.
Sylver Spoon is supplying the box lunch that will include a homemade sandwich, potato chips and drink. New Braunfels Regional Rehabilitation Hospital is supplying dessert. Lone Star Bath Treats is supplying hand sanitizer.
“We have a few ladies here in town that have made 100 masks,” Hake said. “We just came together as a group here in New Braunfels and decided to do this for the seniors."
For more information or if a senior is unable to attend and needs the lunch delivered, contact Hake at 210-214-3942.
