Gregory Lambert, 65, loves to create whimsical wood carvings, mosaics, clay and other sculptures out of his home.
The New Braunfels Art League named Lambert the “Artist of the Year” reward after viewing his three submissions, an intricately carved wooden “safety man,” an elephant covered in beads and mosaic mirror pieces and a “food chain” of wooden fish biting each other and a fisherman.
Lambert, who lives in San Marcos, also writes his own poems and long stories like something out of a strange and fantastical storybook. He has been in the New Braunfels Art League for a couple of years, he said.
“I’ve been making art most of all my life — although I never thought of it as art, I just always liked to make stuff,” Lambert said. “Even as a kid my mom had a book, a craft book, and I would make stuff out of paper or modeling clay. The rest of my life I’ve had pretty much immense satisfaction with my creative process, challenging myself, surprising myself.”
For about 10 years after he and his wife married, he started carving wood and making items such as furniture and bowls. He then became interested in clay and explored other mediums such as painting, chainsaw carving and creating art out of cement or concrete.
“Just anything that looks like fun and might be a challenge I’m willing to try at least once — that’s kind of my philosophy,” Lambert said. “But I’ve never had any formal training. Most of the stuff I’ve made over the years I’ve kept in a closet.”
Lambert’s son owns the Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Club, which he operates on land Lambert owns. The artist loves putting his pieces all around the course, intriguing players and artists alike.
One structure includes a large green painted dinosaur that can catch a “disc” in his mouth.
He also works with his daughter and son on art projects, with some displayed at the disc golf course. He said he is very detail-oriented which can distract him often, but he sticks to a vision and is happy with how his art turns out.
“When I start on a project, I sort of know the end goal but not know how I’ll get there,” Lambert said. “It takes confidence with what you’re going to finish up with and takes a leap of faith.”
To enter the New Braunfels Art League’s competition, artists had to have won a first, second or third place prize in the past 12 months in competitions. Art League president Nanette Scranton said 26 of the league’s 36 eligible artists entered the show, and could submit three art pieces for judging.
Entries were judged by Karen Mccauley, an internationally known artist, instructor and art gallery owner.
“Karen is just not focusing on one area, she’s doing all kinds and she’s judging all kinds of work,” Scranton said. “She teaches classes in workshops and encourages her students in giving them the tools for their own expression.”
Judging criteria included elements such as composition, color, shape, unity, lights and darks, values of color and design, Alexander said.
Scranton said Lambert’s “Food Chain” is one of her favorite art pieces. It is made out of porcelain and consists of painted fish biting each other in a chain, leading to a fisherman getting bitten. The fish have almost human-like teeth and are very expressive.
“The pieces are kind of whimsical,” Scranton said. “It is a man who has a fishing rod and he caught this huge ugly giant distorted fish, and the fish has got a hold of him by one leg. [The fish] are all in vivid colors, right down to a little tiny fish. It’s quite striking, one of my favorites.”
The art league includes artists in the greater New Braunfels and Comal County area. It also has artists from San Marcos, Austin, Houston and even Kentucky, said New Braunfels Art League member Shannon Alexander.
During the pandemic, the art league’s gallery has had less foot traffic but lots of help from the city, Alexander said. They typically have an art show for students but there is not one scheduled for this year due to the pandemic.
“We do education, we have classes, children’s programs,” Alexander said. “[The artists] teach workshops and they are nationally known and published. We consider [education] an important factor.”
