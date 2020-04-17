Impacted by the economic effect of the coronavirus on businesses, unemployment rates in New Braunfels and Comal County rose by more than a full percentage point in March compared to the previous month.
According to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday, New Braunfels’ unemployment rate rose to 4% last month, higher than the city’s 2.9% rate in February.
The rate is also higher compared to the March 2019 rate of 2.9%.
The TWC data also showed that the number of people employed in New Braunfels fell from 42,739 in February to 41,503 last
month.
The number in the civilian labor force, the number of people working or looking for work who are not employed with any government or military institution, also fell in March compared to the prior month.
The unemployment rate in Comal County was 4.2% in March, rising from the 3% rate in February.
Comal County’s unemployment rate in March 2019 was 3.1%.
The data showed that the number of people employed in Comal County fell from 72,296 in February to 70,191 in March.
The number in the civilian labor force also fell in March compared to the prior month.
“The March unemployment figures are only a partial snapshot since the pandemic worsened throughout the month,” said Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “I expect much higher unemployment figures in the months ahead.”
Surrounding counties also saw their unemployment rates rise in March.
Hays County saw an unemployment rate of 3.6% in March, an increase from 2.7% the prior month.
Guadalupe County’s unemployment rate in March was 3.9%, higher than the 2.9% rate during February.
But the March unemployment rate only tells part of the story, as unemployment benefit claims have skyrocketed in the last month.
The number of unemployment claims in Comal County has risen from 46 for the week ending March 14 to 1,418 for the week ending April 4, according to TWC figures.
There were only 44 claims for the week ending April 4, 2019.
State data shows that 273,567 Texans filed for unemployment for the week ending April 11, with 221,500 of those filed online.
Pandemic unemployment assistance, federal pandemic unemployment available
TWC officials encourage those who have not yet applied for pandemic unemployment assistance as a result of COVID-19 to apply now.
Individuals affected by COVID-19 can apply for PUA benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or by calling a TWC Tele-Center any day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 800-939-6631. When applying, individuals affected by the pandemic should indicate that as the reason they lost their job.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits for persons impacted by COVID-19 and covers individuals who are self-employed, who otherwise would not qualify for regular unemployment compensation or who have exhausted state benefits.
TWC has begun rolling out the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, adding $600 per week for claimants. Individuals receiving unemployment insurance or federal extended benefits qualify for the additional $600.
Individuals who have already applied for traditional unemployment benefits do not need to take any further action to quality for PUA. Do not apply for benefits again. TWC will review eligibility for PUA for all existing applicants automatically and notify claimants by mail or electronic correspondence of their eligibility.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as CARES, individuals who are self-employed, seeking part-time employment, or who otherwise would not qualify for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits under state or federal law or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation may be eligible for assistance under PUA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.