A New Braunfels man in his 30s who died at his home on Sept. 11 is now Comal County's youngest COVID-19 death.
The death, the county's 116th since the pandemic began, was confirmed by the public health office on Friday morning. Officials said no other information about the death was being released.
The county has had two people in their 40s die, with only one of those known publicly after the family of TJ Mendez talked about his battle with the disease.
Mendez, 44, died in March and was the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Comal County. His family said he had no other health conditions.
Five people in their 50s have died. More than half of the deaths have been people more than 80 years old, with many of those connected to area nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
New cases
Comal County added 10 new cases of the disease on Friday with seven of those cases confirmed and three probable.
The county recorded one new recovery from the disease and now has 321 active cases with 18 of those patients hospitalized. That's a number that has held steady much of the week.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients with two in intensive care and two on ventilators. Local hospitals numbers can reflect patients from inside the county as well as those transported here from outside the county.
As of Friday morning the county's office of public health had received reports of 23,849 tests with 2,600 confirmed cases and 680 probable cases. That's an increase of 61 tests from Thursday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for Friday is 5.02%.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
