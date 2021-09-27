Comal County's COVID-19 active case count and local hospital usage have declined significantly in the last week.
On Monday, county health officials reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and 233 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 1,225, down 342 from a week ago. Of those new cases, 89 are confirmed and 58 are probable.
The numbers include cases and recoveries reported on Friday with updated figures, Saturday and Sunday. County offices were closed Friday and officials did not issue a detailed report.
Forty-seven of the new cases, including three infants under 12 months of age, are people under 20, 15 are in their 20s, 40 are in their 30s and 40s, 37 are in their 50s and 60s and eight were 70 and older.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 40 COVID-19 patients on Monday, down 23 from a week ago, with 14 of those patients in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. According to county officials, about 93% of those patients are unvaccinated.
The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with the virus has not fallen in the last week, however.
Of the county's active cases, 43 residents were hospitalized on Monday, up two from Friday and 12 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one patient is from age 1 to 18, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, nine in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, seven in their 70s and five older than 80.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
No deaths were reported on Monday. The county's death toll remained at 410.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 62,942 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020.
DSHS counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
On Sunday, state officials reported 4,531 new confirmed cases and 494 new probable cases, a decrease of 4,779 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Saturday, 9,937 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 1,901 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 12.1% on Monday, down from Friday's mark of 13.4%.
State health officials reported 868 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 90 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Saturday, state health officials reported 8,484 available staffed hospital beds, including 380 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15.2% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Monday was 8.33%. The antigen rate was 6.65%.
On Monday, DSHS numbers indicated that 70.7% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 62.17% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 71.37% and 61.16%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 63.7% with one dose and 56.29% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative COVID testing has resumed in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
