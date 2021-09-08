You’re gonna need a bigger library.
Last year, the New Braunfels Public Library and its foundation commissioned the Dallas-based architecture and interior design firm 720 design Inc. to look at the future expansion of the public library on Common Street.
The resulting master plan, presented to New Braunfels City Council members last month by Library Director Gretchen Pruett, projects the facility’s capacity and site needs for an ultimate expansion from 25,000-square feet to nearly 58,000-square feet. The plan could serve as a guide for future bond program planning.
A potential expansion would allow the library to re-evaluate the public service model, including the location, size, and function of staff interaction stations, create a better division between quiet and active spaces and provide better visual control.
The renovation would also allow the library to update the aesthetics with color, finishes, and a focal point, expand drive-up service, relocate and expand planned new automated materials handling, provide functional space for the bookmobile services and take advantage of more views of the existing site amenities.
“(Drive through) service became more critical as people were not able to get out, and what we
discovered is even now, when everyone has the option to come into the building, many people are finding that very convenient,” Pruett said. “Some of you with children remember getting children in and out of car seats to come in to run a quick errand. We’re finding that our families are taking advantage of drive-through or drive-up services as much as our seniors are.”
One of the top priorities, Pruett told council members, is to expand the size of the meeting room to seat 200 people in a lecture hall-type configuration.
“As we dealt with a lot of the health issues in 2020, we realized that space was going to become even more important in making sure we have adequate space for all of the different uses that the library needed to fill,” Pruett said. “We also have a very vibrant youth and children community, and lots of families are coming into our area, so we knew we needed to increase the service areas for those particular demographics.”
Pruett said the plan also calls for reducing shelving heights to allow more light in the facility and adding quiet areas.
“We also wanted to look at the grounds to see if we could add an outdoor classroom and programming area as well as a teaching and community garden,” she said. “And, of course, more parking.”
The New Braunfels community currently boasts 34,244 active library card users — nearly 50% of the population, according to the master plan’s text.
In addition, 253,221 people entered the library to use the collection, technology or attend a program during the 2017 fiscal year.
The city recently recognized the importance of library services, expanding the free card privilege to the people living in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and those with any New Braunfels address. In the first two weeks of the expanded free card service, more than 450 people took advantage of the opportunity as additional cardholders. Thirty-four people a day came in to get a new or convert an existing card.
Pruett said the proposed additional facility, which would house staff workspace and adult services primarily, would attach itself to the back of the existing building.
“The entire existing main library would be turned into youth services and meeting spaces,” she said.
The master plan document lists the estimated price tag at around $40.1 million.
Until an expansion occurs, Pruett said a reconfiguration of the current library space would provide more efficient use of the space for current programs and needs. Included in the 2022 proposed budget is a request for $54,840 to renovate the teen area, one of the first components of the space reconfiguration. Other components will be addressed as funding becomes available through the city, the Foundation or the library’s various
trust funds.
“We also understand that there are many needs and that this project may not happen for quite some time,” Pruett said. “We would love if we could have all of the library projects in the next bond issue, but realistically, we know there are many needs in the city.”
Voters approved a $5.5 million New Braunfels Public Library Westside Branch project as part of the 2019 bond election.
