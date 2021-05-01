The largest field of candidates and issues since 2003 await New Braunfels voters, who on Saturday will select city council and charter amendments and New Braunfels and Comal independent school district trustees.
Comal County elections include mayoral and city council races in Garden Ridge and Bulverde, with Guadalupe County voters selecting city council members in Marion and school district trustees in LaVernia, San Marcos and Prairie Lea, which also features a bond measure.
Despite 14 candidates on local ballots, early voting was slow between April 19 and Tuesday. Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said just 3,295 votes were cast at six county polling sites and 343 received through the mail as of Thursday.
“It was a pretty small turnout (for a May election),” she said of 1,478 votes cast at the county’s main elections office, 782 at the Goodwin Annex and 727 at the Garden Ridge Community Center. All three dwarfed live polling Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake, Grace Church in New Braunfels and Bulverde City hall, each with 110 votes or under.
All six are among nine locations available to county voters today. The others, all in New Braunfels, are Westside Community Center, Christ Presbyterian Church and city’s Municipal Building on Castell Avenue.
Jaqua said 84,034 of the county’s 118,045 registered voters can vote in at least one election between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.
“Those who have a ballot by mail they do not want to mail in on Election Day, they can bring it into our office at 396 North Seguin Avenue, and with proper ID they can drop those off with us (before 7 p.m.),” Jaqua said, adding those with disabilities can vote curbside or be moved up to the front of voting lines at each polling location.
“Any mobility issues can go to the front of the line,” she said.
Despite the drop in local COVID-19 cases, Jaqua said all elections workers will follow the same protocols featured in recent elections. They include proper social distancing, safely spaced voting machines, which are sanitized after each use.
“As before, it’s the voter’s choice as to whether they want to wear masks or not — and our elections workers have the same choice,” she said. “But during early voting most of the people — the voters and our people — have been wearing masks.”
In the District 3 race for New Braunfels City Council, Kevin Robles, a 39-year-old businessman faces incumbent Harry Bowers, 47, a university lecturer seeking his second term. The District 4 race features Joy Harvey, a 45-year-old homemaker, against Lawrence Spradley, a 52-year-old retiree.
In New Braunfels ISD’s District 3, John Porter, a 60-year-old artist management specialist, is challenging incumbent Eric Bergquist, a 52-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative who also seeks reelection.
The District 5 race features Stephen Minus, a 45-year-old general manager; Betty Niven, 73, a volunteer coordinator with America Reads; and Brian Grenier, 48, Randolph Field ISD’s chief information technology officer.
Comal ISD’s District 1 race features Brittany Soto, a 19-year-old student and McQueeney resident against Jerry Sauceda, a 36-year-old business owner, and incumbent Tim Hennessee, 50, a retired medical device salesman. In District 2, Courtney Biasatti, a 39-year-old youth development director, is against four-term incumbent and Walmart regional manager, David Drastata, 57, the current board president.
The 18 proposed amendments to New Braunfels’ City Charter include one that will allow the mayor and council members three consecutive three-year terms in office, and others that address duties and responsibilities of the city manager, city council terms and vacancies, and update language and clarifications and corrections.
Jaqua said the county elections office will be the central hub for vote gathering and processing, the entities that are holding the elections are responsible for posting results.
For information, including precinct maps and polling locations, visit votecomal.com, co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org and comalisd.org.
