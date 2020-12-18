The Garden Ridge Police Department and the Comal County Sheriff’s Department continue to seek the public’s help in identifying a man who they say killed a clerk during a robbery at a Garden Ridge convenience store in July.
A 40-year-old Cibolo woman was shot and killed after a man armed with a handgun entered the EZ Mart located in the 19500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 3009 around 3 a.m. on July 29, according to police.
After shooting the woman, police said the man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and lottery tickets.
“This is still very much an active case, and Comal County Crime Stoppers has reissued the increased reward of $10,000 for the next 30 days,” Garden Ridge Mayor Larry Thompson said in a statement.
Police describe the suspect as a Black male in his 20s or 30s wearing a black shirt, dark pants and a red bandana-style face covering. The suspect was also seen carrying some type of tote bag.
Anyone with information relating to the crime are encouraged to report that to the Garden Ridge Police Department at 210-651-6441 or Comal County Crime Stoppers.
People with information relating to the crime leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment could be eligible for an increased cash reward of up to $10,000 for 30 days only. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Comal County Crime Stoppers online by visiting http://www.comalcrimestoppers.org or by telephone, 24 hours a day/7 days a week, by calling 830-620-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-640-8422.
Potential informants can also use the mobile app: Download the “P3 Tips” app for iOS or Android mobile devices and submit a tip through the app.
