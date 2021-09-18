The Cougars summoned their resolve for an incredible comeback Friday night against visiting Dripping Springs, but a victory eluded Canyon in overtime as the Tigers escaped with a thrilling 48-45 win.
Head coach Travis Bush’s team trailed 42-17 in the third quarter of its District 12-5A-I opener at home before igniting a rally that featured 25 consecutive points. A 2-yard touchdown run by Jacob Alcorta with 3:17 left to play pulled Canyon within 42-40, and the Cougars added the ensuing 2-point try on a quick pass from Deuce Adams to Eli Adams.
Canyon (1-3, 0-1) later took a 45-42 edge in overtime — the Cougars’ first lead of the ballgame — after sure-footed kicker Austin Davisson drilled a clutch 37-yard field goal.
Dripping Springs (4-0, 1-0) took possession needing a field goal to tie or a TD to claim victory, and the Tigers quickly faced a fourth-and-short from Canyon’s 16-yard line. Initially, Dripping Springs opted to trot out kicker Walker Wright, but following a timeout, head coach Galen Zimmerman decided to go for it.
Preston Alford picked up the first down with a 2-yard plunge, and on the next snap, the senior running back bounced to the outside and angled into the end zone for a game-winning 14-yard score.
Still, the Cougars’ inspired rally drew praise from their head coach.
“I told them I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a group than I am tonight because they had plenty of chances there in the third to cash it in,” Bush said. “It was 42-17 early in the third but they kept fighting, they kept playing, they kept making plays.”
After the Tigers went up by 25 midway through the third quarter, Canyon’s offense received a boost from Deuce Adams, who led a scoring drive that was capped by his own 11-yard TD run.
The Cougars’ James Sobrevilla then recovered a Dripping Springs fumble, and Adams sparked a 95-yard scoring march that crossed the goal line when he fired a 5-yard TD strike to John Albracht. Davisson’s PAT pulled Canyon within two scores at 42-31.
Junior Lane Buetow then made a huge special teams play by recovering an onside kick that bounced off a Tigers player. The turn of events set up a short march, which resulted in a 33-yard boot by Davisson to make it a 42-34 game.
The Cougars’ tidal wave of momentum continued when Justin Lekwuwa recovered another fumble by Dripping Springs. Canyon took possession and moved 52 yards in six plays while converting a key third down thanks to a 23-yard pass from Drew Berry to Albracht.
Alcorta plunged across the goal line moments later, and the Cougars added the 2-point conversion to send their fans into a frenzy.
Canyon had two more chances to potentially win the game in regulation, but on each drive the Tigers’ defense stood tall and held the Cougars outside of field goal range.
Deuce Adams, who sparked Canyon in the second half, finished 15 of 24 passing for 242 yards and a TD and also ran in a pair of scores.
“Deuce stepped in and did a good job and kind of got hot there so we left him in,” Bush said. “Both quarterbacks went in there in the fourth and made some plays.”
The Tigers burst out of the gates with 21 consecutive points in the first quarter that were sandwiched around a pair of turnovers on downs by Canyon in addition to a special teams gaffe that allowed Dripping Springs to steal an extra possession.
Two promising drives by the Cougars to begin the game each ended on fourth-down stops by the Tigers. Austin Novosad, who was in rhythm early, fired a 49-yard TD to Kyle Koch to break a scoreless tie.
Dripping Springs later went up 14-0 after Alford took a delayed draw and sprinted untouched up the middle for a 28-yard score. The Tigers then recovered a short kickoff that bounced off a Canyon player and caromed back near midfield.
Novosad then found Garon Duncan for a for a 46-yard gain down the far sideline, and two snaps later, the junior signal caller fired a 3-yard TD to Koch.
The Cougars answered with an 11-play, 84-yard march that finally ended Dripping Springs’ early surge. Canyon saw Daniel Perez bulldoze his way to a 1-yard TD run to make it 21-7 with 10:35 to go until halftime.
Deuce Adams added a 34-yard TD sprint in the first half, and Davisson split the uprights on a 34-yard try as Canyon went into intermission down 35-17.
Albracht finished with nine receptions for 134 yards and a TD, while Xayvion Noland posted six catches for 126 yards.
Defensively, Tendai Henanda, Buetow and Luke Elliott all picked off Novosad once. He came into the contest with two interceptions during Dripping Springs’ first three games.
The Cougars will move forward following the setback and attempt to even their district record next week when they travel to Seguin.
“We’ve been so close the first four weeks,” Bush said. “We are where we are right now. We’re 0-1 and we don’t have any more room for error to continue to work toward our goals.”
