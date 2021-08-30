Overnight Interstate 35 traffic will continue to be detoured off main lanes ahead of the closure and demolition of the Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road overpass, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
The overpass, long a headache for 18-wheelers and passenger vehicles alike, will be demolished at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Removing the overpass is a critical component in TxDOT’s $80 million expansion of I-35, which is adding main lanes and frontage lanes in both directions between New Braunfels and Hays County.
Conrads/Kohlenberg traffic will intersect with three frontage lanes in each direction underneath elevated I-35 main lanes. The section will add a major intersection, Parkway, and include access to residential subdivisions leading up to Watson Lane.
The coming months will see new I-35 main lanes from 1½ miles north of Conrads/Kohlenberg to 1 mile south of Watson Lane. Depending on weather and unforeseen delays, TxDOT expects to open a new Conrads/Kohlenberg at-grade crossing sometime next summer.
In the meantime, Conrads/Kohlenberg eastbound traffic will be detoured onto the southbound I-35 frontage road, take the turnaround at Farm-to-Market Road 306, and onto the northbound frontage road. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound I-35 frontage road and take the north-to-southbound turnaround at the new Parkway intersection.
TxDOT began intermittent closures of I-35 northbound and southbound lanes between Conrads/Kohlenberg and Watson Lane last Thursday. Full, partial and double-lane closures, beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m. on weekdays (9 a.m. weekends) are projected leading up to the overpass demolition.
Two miles south of Conrads/Kohlenberg, lines of traffic have returned at the FM 306 intersection, now in the final stages of its new displaced left turn configuration. TxDOT has opened turnaround lanes in both directions at the intersection. Northbound frontage in front of Buc-ee’s slows before Creekside Crossing; southbound frontage is down to two lanes between FM 306 and the Business 35 exit, which was moved south past Post Road.
TxDOT officials said improving and expanding traffic capacity for roughly six miles of I-35 main lanes and frontage roads between FM 306 and Hays/Comal County line — which includes various intersection improvements and ramp upgrades — should be completed by March 2023.
Precinct 3 Comal County Commissioner Kevin Webb, who chairs the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the endeavor is a necessary evil that comes with growth.
“They are going to start taking down the Conrads/Kohlenberg bridge just after Labor Day, so will need to plan accordingly if they’re going north on I-35,” he said. “These are growing pains, and TxDOT is out there trying to answer the needs of a growing population.
“We need to be patient with them and be as safe as we can with the contractors and TxDOT crews. Saving a few minutes on your commute is not worth endangering anybody’s safety.”
For more, check the TxDOT blog at txdotsanantonio.blogspot.com or regularly or receive lane closure alerts via e-mail by subscribing at http://eepurl.com/gRtrwn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.