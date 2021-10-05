Comal County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 430 on Tuesday, with officials reporting three additional fatalities, while active cases continued a downward trajectory as recoveries outnumbered new cases.
County officials confirmed the death of a Bulverde woman in her 70s on Sept. 19 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels man in his 60s on Sept. 24 at a local hospital and a New Braunfels woman in her 50s on Sept. 26 at a local hospital.
On Tuesday, county health officials reported 120 new cases and 153 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 839, down 36 from the previous day and 318 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 82 are confirmed and 38 are probable.
Twenty-nine of the new cases are people under 20, 15 are in their 20s, 33 are in their 30s and 40s, 31 are in their 50s and 60s and 12 are 70 and older.
Of Comal County's active cases, 28 residents were hospitalized on Tuesday, down one from the previous day and 18 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, four patients are in their 30s, three in their 40s, seven in their 50s, five in their 60s, six in their 70s and three older than 80.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 37 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, down one from the previous day and 12 from a week ago, with 13 of those patients in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. According to county officials, about 92% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 9.89, up from Monday's rate of 9.25%.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Tuesday stood at 9.93%. The antigen rate was 9.69%.
DSHS data on Tuesday showed that 71.33% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 63% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 72.12% and 62.19%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 64.48% with one dose and 57.11% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative COVID testing is available in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Curative offers a modified version of the PCR test, allowing those being tested to administer their own swabs.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
