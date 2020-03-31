With my gym closed, are there any workout classes online I can participate in?
FitnessLab CrossFit owner Glen Dyson has created 100 workouts that can be performed in the comfort of home with little to no equipment and is offering them to the public.
The gym has also begun posting a daily at-home workout on their social media pages.
For information, email info@fitnesslabnb.com or send a direct message on their Facebook or Instagram page.
Planet Fitness has begun hosting “Home Work-Ins,” a series of free fitness classes that will be streamed live at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 7 hosted by trainers and celebrity guests. For anyone who can’t participate live, each workout will also be available to view on the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the broadcast is over.
YMCA offers on-demand exercise and sports classes online at ymca360.org. Videos include instruction in Tai Chi, barre, youth soccer, weight lifting and yoga. The classes are open and accessible to all, regardless of membership.
Gold’s Gym is offering workouts for free on its app and its website at www.goldsgym.com/anywhere. On-demand classes include strength training, HIIT and bodyweight workouts.
Snap Fitness is providing a variety of at-home workout options at snapfitness.com/freeapp, including 90-day access to a library of virtual workouts through FitnessOnDemand.
Can the coronavirus spread through food, including refrigerated and frozen food?
Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. Before preparing or eating food it is important to always wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds for general food safety. Throughout the day wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or going to the bathroom.
According to the CDC, it’s possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that is shipped for days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures.
